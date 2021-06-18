Major gamble: One of two Emmet Mullins horses wins at Down Royal

Blackstair Rocco landed division one of the Craft Event Co Opportunity Handicap Hurdle having been sent off the 10/11 favourite.

He was previously a maiden after five starts and was an 8/1 chance on Thursday evening. He was as short as 8/15 before drifting nearer the off and beating Blue Marke by 16 lengths.

However an even big move on Shake Him Up came unstuck in the E M Gray & Company Ltd Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

He was a 100/1 chance when prices were first issued and having gone as short as even-money, was 9/4 joint-favourite when the tapes went up.

He ran well but had to settle for fifth, beaten around four lengths, by the 66/1 winner Aldo The Apache.