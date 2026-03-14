Oliver Greenall update on Iroko and Jagwar after the Cheltenham Festival

Oliver Greenall issued a positive bulletin on Iroko and Jagwar following their runs at the Cheltenham Festival.
The pair are trained in partnership by Greenall and Josh Guerriero and both lined up in the Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase on Tuesday last.
Jagwar had long been a leading ante-post fancy with the step up to three miles expected to suit, but it was something of a surprise when Iroko was declared alongside him en route to his principal target of the Randox Health Grand National for which he remains a 10/1 co-favourite with Paddy Power.
Jagwar came close to landing the spoils, finishing a half length down in second as the 3/1 favourite, but Iroko struggled to get competitive, trailing home in midfield.
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Speaking to Sky Sports Racing before saddling a winner at Newcastle on Saturday, Greenall said: "They're absolutely fine.
"With Iroko it was probably just a combination of the track and the ground, probably just run off his feet and maybe not quite on song, but he was absolutely fine afterwards.
"He will be spot on for Aintree, and Jagwar likewise. He's come out of the race really well, ran a blinder. Just yet again made a couple of mistakes which didn't help him but that track is tricky.
"It's a tight track for a big horse like him, it just puts the jumping under a lot of pressure which probably didn't help. Whereas if he does end up going to Aintree at least it's a lot more galloping and he can get into a nice rhythm around there."
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