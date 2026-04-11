Oli Bell previews the opening Sunday Series card from Musselburgh and provides a selection for every race.

The Sky Bet Sunday Series is returning for a sixth year and welcomes a new charity partner in Young Lives vs Cancer. The ever-popular Series is a strategic collaboration between Flutter, RMG, ITV, HorsePWR and the host racecourses and has now delivered nearly £5m in additional prizemoney since its launch in 2021. The series will span five fixtures starting at Musselburgh (April 12) before rolling on to Ayr (April 26) and Hamilton Park (May 17) before crossing the border for the remaining two cards at Thirsk (May 31) and Pontefract (August 16). There are plenty of prizes on offer, including £100,000 to the connections of the first horse to win three races across the Series which was won last year by Spring Is Sprung, trained by Paul Midgley and owned by John Blackburn. There is the inaugural Jockeys’ Cup and a £25,000 first prize for the jockey who picks up most points across the Series, with £5,000 on offer for second, and £3,000 for third. Stable Staff will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, with a total of £15,000 (£10k, £3k, £2k) to be paid out to the stable staff of the first three trainers in the Series. In addition, Sky Bet will once again kindly sponsor and offer £250 for the Best Turned Out in each race.

Musselburgh Course Guide Musselburgh is the second biggest racecourse in Scotland (behind Ayr) and like that track, racing takes place all year round, over jumps in winter and on the Flat in summer. The course is one of best draining in the country with conditions rarely too testing. It is a right handed and sharp track, particularly the turns at the top end of the course. On the straight course the fields usually congregate towards the stands' side rail.

Oli Bell's race-by-race selections 15:45 Sky Bet Club British EBF Novice Stakes - Penny Arcade

Adonius sets a clear standard having romped home by seven lengths over C&D eight days ago but that was on soft ground and he has to carry a penalty. He'll be a short price to follow up so let's take a chance with Karl Burke's newcomer PENNY ARCADE with the stable's runners here meriting close inspection. 16:15 Enter ITV7 For Free Handicap - Blues And Royals

I've got to keep the faith with BLUES AND ROYALS who made a winning handicap debut at Kempton last month. There's no reason why he shouldn't prove equally effective on grass, he appeared to win with a good bit up his sleeve last time and had a couple of today's rivals behind him. 16:45 Sky Bet Build A Bet Fillies' Handicap - Asteverdi

The 'sexy' three-year-olds will attract plenty of attention and will take up a good percentage of the book but they may not have it all their own way against the older horses. James Owen has a fine record with new recruits so it looks worth chancing ASTEVERDI who won three times for Alice Haynes but struggled to reach those heights for Hugo Palmer last season. Her best form is with cut in the ground so she wouldn't want the track to ride too fast but she has won here and is on a fair mark. 17:15 Sky Bet For The Fans Holyrood Handicap - Sea Force

William Haggas runners never go under the radar when sent up here but that's with good reason as the Newmarket maestro has an enviable 33% course strike rate. SEA FORCE made steady if unspectacular progress last season, running in some well contested heats before winning at York, and there should be more to come in this campaign. 17:45 Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap - Made All

James Owen has won the last two renewals which makes Sixpack of interest. Velvet Whisper has obvious claims but is priced accordingly and has done her winning on easy surfaces so I'll take a swing at her with MADE ALL. He improved 20lbs in a busy 2025 and his latest win bodes well as it was his first on the all-weather (11 starts) and suggests there's still more to come. Back on turf and with a likely good gallop to aim at, he can outrun his price. 18:15 Sky Bet Club Handicap - Kelpie Grey

Jim Goldie's stable often takes time to find a stride at this time of year but he has enjoyed plenty of success in the Sky Bet Sunday Series over the years and it's worth taking a chance with KELPIE GREY who has gone well fresh and has slipped to a handy mark. The Ayr regular has won two of his five starts here and it would be no surprise to see him run a big race. 18:45 Sky Bet Price Boosts Handicap - Montezuma