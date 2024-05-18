Oli Bell Hamilton Sunday Series preview and tips

Oli Bell is on hand to provide his selections for Sunday's ITV7 round at Hamilton.

TOO FRIENDLY - 4.40 Hamilton

TOO FRIENDLY ran well at the last Sky Bet Sunday Series at Newmarket when second and he can go one better in the Sky Bet Club Handicap. James Owen's horse wasn't beaten far last time despite finding trouble in the run and he's a stayer blessed with a high-cruising speed which can be a dangerous combination in this type of contest. JM JUNGLE - 5.10 Hamilton

John & Sean Quinn's JM JUNGLE loves Hamilton and he can bounce back to winning form in the Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap over five furlongs. The son of Bungle Inthejungle won his first ever race at this track and he has run well in defeat here since then, while his two runs this season have hinted that his next win is imminent. He stayed on well in a good race at York last time and the nature of this track suits him well. CARGIN BHUI - 6.10 Hamilton