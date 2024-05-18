Sporting Life
Oli Bell gives us his selections for the Sky Bet Sunday Series
Oli Bell gives us his selections for the Sky Bet Sunday Series

Oli Bell Hamilton Sunday Series preview and tips

By Oli Bell
13:03 · SAT June 01, 2024

Oli Bell is on hand to provide his selections for Sunday's ITV7 round at Hamilton.

TOO FRIENDLY - 4.40 Hamilton

TOO FRIENDLY ran well at the last Sky Bet Sunday Series at Newmarket when second and he can go one better in the Sky Bet Club Handicap. James Owen's horse wasn't beaten far last time despite finding trouble in the run and he's a stayer blessed with a high-cruising speed which can be a dangerous combination in this type of contest.

JM JUNGLE - 5.10 Hamilton

John & Sean Quinn's JM JUNGLE loves Hamilton and he can bounce back to winning form in the Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap over five furlongs. The son of Bungle Inthejungle won his first ever race at this track and he has run well in defeat here since then, while his two runs this season have hinted that his next win is imminent. He stayed on well in a good race at York last time and the nature of this track suits him well.

CARGIN BHUI - 6.10 Hamilton

David & Nicola Barron's class-dropper CARGIN BUI can make his class tell in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap over six furlongs. The three-year-old drops into a 0-80 here having run in a 0-90 at Chester last time and there's every chance he can outclass this company. He's lightly raced and has been set some tough tasks in his two handicap starts so far, but this is an easier assignment and he looks the best bet on the card.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

