Oli Bell Hamilton Sunday Series preview and tips

Oli Bell is on hand to provide his selections for Sunday's ITV7 round at Hamilton.
TOO FRIENDLY ran well at the last Sky Bet Sunday Series at Newmarket when second and he can go one better in the Sky Bet Club Handicap. James Owen's horse wasn't beaten far last time despite finding trouble in the run and he's a stayer blessed with a high-cruising speed which can be a dangerous combination in this type of contest.
John & Sean Quinn's JM JUNGLE loves Hamilton and he can bounce back to winning form in the Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap over five furlongs. The son of Bungle Inthejungle won his first ever race at this track and he has run well in defeat here since then, while his two runs this season have hinted that his next win is imminent. He stayed on well in a good race at York last time and the nature of this track suits him well.
David & Nicola Barron's class-dropper CARGIN BUI can make his class tell in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap over six furlongs. The three-year-old drops into a 0-80 here having run in a 0-90 at Chester last time and there's every chance he can outclass this company. He's lightly raced and has been set some tough tasks in his two handicap starts so far, but this is an easier assignment and he looks the best bet on the card.
