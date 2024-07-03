Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Oisin Murphy
Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy says Sunway is on the improve and could go for King George at Ascot next

By Sporting Life
15:10 · WED July 03, 2024

On this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast Oisin Murphy says Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby second Sunway could take in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot next.

David Menuisier’s three-year-old ran a career-best when runner-up behind Los Angeles at the Curragh last Sunday and while he has several options regarding his next start the midsummer highlight at Ascot on Saturday July 27, for which he is a 50/1 chance with Sky Bet, is under consideration.

Murphy said on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast: “It’s all been discussed at the moment. He could be a St Leger horse, but maybe he’ll run in the King George en route.

“He’s probably the right make up of horse for that race. I think fast ground, or the likelihood of fast ground, and a decent tempo over a mile and a half will suit him well.

“There are lots of options for him, but certainly if he did go down the St Leger route I’d be confident he would stay.

“I was delighted with him on Sunday. It was a shame not to go one place better and win the race but Ballydoyle got their tactics spot on. It was run at a nice, even tempo and we actually quickened into the straight so they didn’t go too fast.”

Oisin also spoke about a son of Kameko that impressed him at Doncaster last week, while he’s looking forward to riding Queen Of The Pride, Wild Waves and perhaps Relentless Voyager at Haydock this Saturday, so make sure you listen to this week’s episode of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast right here to get all the latest from Murphy.

Horse Racing Podcast: Classic Chat

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING