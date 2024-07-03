Oisin Murphy says Sunway is on the improve and could go for King George at Ascot next

David Menuisier’s three-year-old ran a career-best when runner-up behind Los Angeles at the Curragh last Sunday and while he has several options regarding his next start the midsummer highlight at Ascot on Saturday July 27, for which he is a 50/1 chance with Sky Bet, is under consideration.

Murphy said on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast: “It’s all been discussed at the moment. He could be a St Leger horse, but maybe he’ll run in the King George en route.

“He’s probably the right make up of horse for that race. I think fast ground, or the likelihood of fast ground, and a decent tempo over a mile and a half will suit him well.

“There are lots of options for him, but certainly if he did go down the St Leger route I’d be confident he would stay.

“I was delighted with him on Sunday. It was a shame not to go one place better and win the race but Ballydoyle got their tactics spot on. It was run at a nice, even tempo and we actually quickened into the straight so they didn’t go too fast.”

