Oisin Murphy says See The Fire is being pointed at Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend at Longchamp

In this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast Oisin Murphy reveals his excitement for a potential ride on See The Fire on Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend at Longchamp.
Andrew Balding’s three-year-old daughter of Sea The Stars broke her duck for the campaign last Saturday after a burst of speed sealed the Group 3 Sky Bet Strensall Stakes at York.
Jockeys’ championship leader Murphy was on board and he said on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast that her victory was the highlight of his week.
“It was great that she backed up her Nassau run with an electric turn of foot in the Strensall Stakes,” Murphy said. “I really enjoyed riding her.
“She's a filly that, I think, wants cover and doesn't want to be exposed too soon in a race. She wouldn't have appreciated being ridden three-wide, even with cover, so I was glad it opened up and I obviously needed a little bit of luck, particularly when they went slow.
“The finishing sectionals were incredibly fast. I was on the right horse to finish with such a burst.
“It's likely she'll go for the [Group 1] Prix de L’Opera at Longchamp. I'd imagine she'll be favourite and hopefully she stays healthy between now and then. She looked fine this morning and yeah, it's exciting."
Murphy chats about his four York winners and his upcoming big rides at Sandown this Saturday on the podcast, while he picked out one he rode in defeat on the Knavesmire to follow for the rest of the season.
Spell Master was fourth in the sensory-junction.co.uk Autism Awareness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap at York last Thursday and the handicapper has left the juvenile on a mark of 86.
Murphy said: "This fellow is a son of Kameko that's improving all the time and I think he's more than capable of winning off his nursery mark.
“He had an inside draw and he's not the bravest fellow, and he travelled in snatches. I think he'll handle cut in the ground very well.
“Sheikh Fahad actually bred him, he's out of a mare by Al Kazeem. Johnny Murtagh trained her for Qatar Racing and she enjoyed dig in the ground."
Ben Linfoot hosts this week’s Racing Podcast with Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson on the panel as the team discuss the fallout from York’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
Also available on Spotify etc...
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.