Oisin Murphy says See The Fire is being pointed at Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend at Longchamp

Andrew Balding’s three-year-old daughter of Sea The Stars broke her duck for the campaign last Saturday after a burst of speed sealed the Group 3 Sky Bet Strensall Stakes at York.

Jockeys’ championship leader Murphy was on board and he said on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast that her victory was the highlight of his week.

“It was great that she backed up her Nassau run with an electric turn of foot in the Strensall Stakes,” Murphy said. “I really enjoyed riding her.

“She's a filly that, I think, wants cover and doesn't want to be exposed too soon in a race. She wouldn't have appreciated being ridden three-wide, even with cover, so I was glad it opened up and I obviously needed a little bit of luck, particularly when they went slow.

“The finishing sectionals were incredibly fast. I was on the right horse to finish with such a burst.

“It's likely she'll go for the [Group 1] Prix de L’Opera at Longchamp. I'd imagine she'll be favourite and hopefully she stays healthy between now and then. She looked fine this morning and yeah, it's exciting."