Three-time champion jockey Murphy will be giving his insight on Sporting Life podcasts and videos for the remainder of the Flat season and he began by reflecting on the Epsom Derby Festival where he had two winners and four seconds during a productive meeting.

He couldn’t land a blow on Bellum Justum or Secret Satire in the Classics, but he was full of praise for Moore after he steered City Of Troy home in the Derby from stall one on the back of a disappointing effort in the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

Murphy said on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast: “I thought it was an incredible ride, one of the best rides you’ll see and I don’t think we’ve spoken enough about it.

“To have the courage to sit down on the rail, take your time and be open to getting criticism if you get it wrong, it was incredible. I tip my hat to Ryan.”

David Ord hosted this week’s podcast with David Johnson, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and Graham Cunningham on the panel, with the team discussing the problems the Derby faces after poor viewing figures and a lower attendance, but, for Murphy, the race itself retains all of its prestige.

The two-time Classic-winning jockey has yet to win the Derby, but he was in no doubt how high it is on his big-race wishlist.