In this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast Oisin Murphy joins the discussion and he highlights the importance of Ryan Moore’s courage following City Of Troy’s Betfred Derby win at Epsom.
Three-time champion jockey Murphy will be giving his insight on Sporting Life podcasts and videos for the remainder of the Flat season and he began by reflecting on the Epsom Derby Festival where he had two winners and four seconds during a productive meeting.
He couldn’t land a blow on Bellum Justum or Secret Satire in the Classics, but he was full of praise for Moore after he steered City Of Troy home in the Derby from stall one on the back of a disappointing effort in the Qipco 2000 Guineas.
Murphy said on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast: “I thought it was an incredible ride, one of the best rides you’ll see and I don’t think we’ve spoken enough about it.
“To have the courage to sit down on the rail, take your time and be open to getting criticism if you get it wrong, it was incredible. I tip my hat to Ryan.”
David Ord hosted this week’s podcast with David Johnson, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and Graham Cunningham on the panel, with the team discussing the problems the Derby faces after poor viewing figures and a lower attendance, but, for Murphy, the race itself retains all of its prestige.
The two-time Classic-winning jockey has yet to win the Derby, but he was in no doubt how high it is on his big-race wishlist.
“At the very top alongside the Arc and any race at the Breeders’ Cup,” he said. “For me the Arc and the Derby are the two races I’d love to win.
“I remember my first Derby ride when I was still an apprentice, Red Galileo, it must’ve been 10 years ago and I got this feeling I don’t get for any other race. It was the same on Saturday and I can’t really describe it but there’s just something special about the race.”
Murphy goes onto to talk about plans for his Epsom winners Evade and Relentless Voyager, which of his four runners-up from the meeting he most wants to ride next and what he thought of Sunway’s experience in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.
To listen to his thoughts – and which horse he is most looking forward to riding this weekend – you can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
