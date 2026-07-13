Oisin Murphy returns to hometown course at Killarney: Ranking his rides on Tuesday

County Kerry-born Murphy has been champion jockey in Britain five times, including the past two years, but he now has a serious fight on his hands and trails principal new rival Billy Loughnane 55-58, the latter having gone odds-on with bookmakers on the back of his July Cup success aboard Donnacha O'Brien's Comanche Brave at Newmarket on Saturday.

Murphy's sole domestic Group 1 triumph in 2026 so far came on Coronation Cup hero Bay City Roller at Epsom's Betfred Derby Festival and now he turns his attention to a 'bucket list' challenge of riding at the picturesque course at Killarney for the first time in his career.

Murphy has plenty of experience of riding in Ireland overall, although his respective strike-rates at Group One courses the Curragh (4-53, 8%) and Leopardstown (3-22, 14%) aren't earth-shattering. The only other Irish course where Murphy has ridden a winner is Listowel where he has had nine rides in total, while he's 0-2 at Dundalk and 0-1 at Naas.

Here are his six rides at Killarney on day two of the Killarney Festival, Tuesday, starting at 17:09, plus the Timeform analyst comment and star rating.