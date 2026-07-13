Oisin Murphy returns to hometown course at Killarney: Ranking his rides on Tuesday

Oisin Murphy is set to fulfil a lifelong ambition as he rides at Killarney for the first time on Tuesday evening and we have the Timeform analyst comments on his chances.
County Kerry-born Murphy has been champion jockey in Britain five times, including the past two years, but he now has a serious fight on his hands and trails principal new rival Billy Loughnane 55-58, the latter having gone odds-on with bookmakers on the back of his July Cup success aboard Donnacha O'Brien's Comanche Brave at Newmarket on Saturday.
Murphy's sole domestic Group 1 triumph in 2026 so far came on Coronation Cup hero Bay City Roller at Epsom's Betfred Derby Festival and now he turns his attention to a 'bucket list' challenge of riding at the picturesque course at Killarney for the first time in his career.
Murphy has plenty of experience of riding in Ireland overall, although his respective strike-rates at Group One courses the Curragh (4-53, 8%) and Leopardstown (3-22, 14%) aren't earth-shattering. The only other Irish course where Murphy has ridden a winner is Listowel where he has had nine rides in total, while he's 0-2 at Dundalk and 0-1 at Naas.
Here are his six rides at Killarney on day two of the Killarney Festival, Tuesday, starting at 17:09, plus the Timeform analyst comment and star rating.
17:09 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden - Celtic Motif
Timeform: Displayed fairly useful form for this yard in 2024 and is now back with former trainer after a spell in the States, last seen when a close third of 11 at Tampa Bay (8.5f, firm) 6 months ago. Tongue tie goes on and she'll take some stopping with Murphy booked provided she's ready to go.
Star Rating (out of five): 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
17:40 - Hotel Killarney Maiden - Tyraxes
Timeform: Placed 3 of first 4 starts this year on all-weather and fared much better than he had on turf debut when finishing fourth in a C&D maiden 63 days ago (Coul Dreamer placed third). Booking of Oisin Murphy catches the eye and a repeat gives him claims.
Star Rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟
18:10 Irish Examiner Handicap - Zheleznaya Dama
Timeform: Good fifth of 14 in handicap (12/1) at Limerick (6.7f, good) 3 days ago. Back up in trip. Has to enter calculations with Oisin Murphy taking the reins.
Star Rating: 🌟🌟🌟
18:40 Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa Handicap - Elusive Duke
Timeform: Leopardstown winner last summer and good runner-up effort at Gowran and Limerick on last 2 outings. Obvious claims with Oisin Murphy up.
Star Rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
19:10 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap - Saga Gaga
Timeform: Left debut behind when winning 14-runner maiden at Gowran (9.5f, good to soft, 14/1) 32 days ago, keeping on well. Up in trip. Likely capable of better again but her opening handicap mark isn't obviously generous.
Star Rating: 🌟🌟🌟
19:40 Rose Hotel Handicap - Satono Chevalier
Timeform: Finally capitalised on a career-low mark at Navan in March on final start for Aidan Melia and landed 2 of his 3 starts since joining present yard, produced to lead 1f out at Limerick (12.3f, heavy) 25 days ago. Fancied to go well up significantly in trip.
Star Rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.