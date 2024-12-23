Oisin Murphy relishing chance to ride over jumps at Wincanton

The 29-year-old was crowned British champion jockey on the level for the fourth time, with the highlights of his first title triumph since 2021 including Group One wins at Royal Ascot on board Asfoora and Khaadem.

Murphy has also enjoyed international victories, landing a Grade One triumph in Canada with New Century and the Hong Kong Vase with Giavellotto, while he even added the Indian 2000 Guineas to his CV over the weekend.

However, he will swap the searing heat of Mumbai for Somerset when partnering Neil Mulholland’s Ike Sport in a Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle qualifier – and is clearly taking it seriously.

“Although I rode in India yesterday, I made it to Neil Mulholland’s this morning to school over hurdles,” said Murphy on Monday.

“He’s got a wonderful facility and I’m very grateful that he’s giving me an opportunity on Thursday at Wincanton.”