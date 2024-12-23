Sporting Life
Oisin Murphy pictured at York
Oisin Murphy: Rides over hurdles

Oisin Murphy relishing chance to ride over jumps at Wincanton

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon December 23, 2024 · 2h ago

At the end of another memorable year of Flat success, Oisin Murphy is looking forward to breaking new ground by making his jumping debut at Wincanton on Boxing Day.

The 29-year-old was crowned British champion jockey on the level for the fourth time, with the highlights of his first title triumph since 2021 including Group One wins at Royal Ascot on board Asfoora and Khaadem.

Murphy has also enjoyed international victories, landing a Grade One triumph in Canada with New Century and the Hong Kong Vase with Giavellotto, while he even added the Indian 2000 Guineas to his CV over the weekend.

However, he will swap the searing heat of Mumbai for Somerset when partnering Neil Mulholland’s Ike Sport in a Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle qualifier – and is clearly taking it seriously.

“Although I rode in India yesterday, I made it to Neil Mulholland’s this morning to school over hurdles,” said Murphy on Monday.

“He’s got a wonderful facility and I’m very grateful that he’s giving me an opportunity on Thursday at Wincanton.”

Murphy had to get his mother Maria to represent him at Sunday’s Lesters awards ceremony, where he was named Flat Jockey of the Year, and it will be another family affair at Wincanton.

He added: “My sister (Blaithin Murphy) is general manager there. I want to ride well and if I can get a result, that would be great.”

Murphy, who is a nephew of Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider Jim Culloty, had hoped to try his hand over obstacles at the same track last December, but the fixture was abandoned.

