Oisin Murphy relishing big Sha Tin rides

Oisin Murphy is relishing the opportunity to take on the might of Hong Kong with Romantic Warrior and Ka Ying Rising lying in wait on FWD Champions Day on Sunday.

The five-time British champion jockey will be reunited with Royal Champion for the HK$30 million (approx. £2.8m) G1 FWD QEII Cup (1m2f/2000m) after sealing a Group 1 breakthrough for the eight-year-old in the G1 Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia back in February. Murphy was given an exceptional first impression of Karl Burke’s galloper, but is aware he will need to step up if he is to dethrone Romantic Warrior, who is bidding for his fourth win in the race on the back of a flawless campaign. Fellow competitors Masquerade Ball, winner of the G1 Tenno Sho Autumn, and Sosie, who was last seen landing the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Vase, add further gloss to an outstanding field.

“It was nice for Karl to give me a chance on Royal Champion in Saudi Arabia,” Murphy said. “He gave me a very good feel. He’s a strong traveller with a good turn of foot and he loves fast ground. He felt like a very high-quality horse. “Obviously, we don’t know the make-up of the race speed-wise yet, but hopefully it will be pretty straightforward for him. He seems to enjoy racing in a similar position to Romantic Warrior. When everything is final, we’ll be able to see what the race looks like. I suppose in an ideal world, there’s a bit of speed on and everyone gets a good trip around and it’s a nice fair race. “I think they all bring a strong level of form – they all have proper Group 1 form. Romantic Warrior has achieved more than most horses, he’s been absolutely extraordinary and it’s a very good renewal of the race.” Murphy will be hoping for better luck than when he last tackled Ka Ying Rising in the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint in December, with a tack malfunction preventing him from making a meaningful challenge aboard Khaadem. This time, he will be given the leg up on Comanche Brave for the HK$24 million (approx. £2.3m) G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (6f/1200m), with his mount arriving after a pair of strong international efforts in the Listed Abu Dhabi Gold Cup and G2 1351 Turf Sprint in February.