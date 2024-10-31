Oisin Murphy on the three best European chances at the Breeders' Cup

And he wasn't allowed to select his own leading fancy New Century in the Juvenile Turf...

"I think Lake Victoria will win the Juvenile Fillies’ Turf," Murphy told Sporting Life Plus members.

"Notable Speech looks a stand-out in the Mile to me. Charlie Appleby has a great record in the race and back on fast ground, I’d expect the 2000 Guineas winner to be right at his very best.

"Maybe Godolphin can have a double too as Cinderella’s Dream is going to take a fair bit of beating in the Filly & Mares’ Turf. She’s used to America now and is very good."