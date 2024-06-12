Oisin Murphy is relishing a Royal Ascot without Frankie Dettori as he spoke about a handful of rides he is looking forward to at the meeting in this week's Sporting Life Racing Podcast.
The three-time champion jockey is going into Royal Ascot in terrific form after weekend winners at Haydock and Goodwood before a Salisbury treble on Tuesday, and his life should be made slightly easier in Berkshire next week thanks to the absence of Ascot legend Dettori, who will be there in a social capacity only.
Murphy said of Dettori on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast: “We often compete for the same rides and he’s the 'go-to' jockey around the world, particularly in the United States at the moment.
“So the fact he’s going to be on the sidelines at Ascot is going to be different for us, we’re used to him being centre stage.
“It’s likely he’s going to be there in person, promoting his restaurants, and I’m sure he’ll be in high demand to make appearances in the corporate boxes.
“So yeah, it’s different without him, but still ultra-competitive with the likes of James Doyle, Ryan Moore and William Buick, who are all set to have very strong books of rides.”
Murphy is set for a strong book of rides himself and he goes on to chat about his chances on Ramatuelle in the Coronation Stakes, Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes and Kassia in the Queen Mary.
He was particularly sweet on Kitty Rose in the Sandringham Handicap and Middle Earth in the Hardwicke Stakes, though, saying of the former: “It takes a Group-class filly to win the Sandringham and she is already that.
“Hopefully she can carry the weight, she will have close to top weight, but I wouldn’t choose anything over her in the race, given a free hand, so thanks to connections for choosing me.”
As for Middle Earth, he opened his campaign with a win under Oisin in the Group 3 Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes at Newbury last month, form that was boosted at the weekend by runner-up King Of Conquest.
And asked to nominate his big hope for the week Murphy said: “I can’t wait to ride Middle Earth in the Hardwicke Stakes. I respect Continuous and whatever else lines up in the race, but he shouldn’t have been able to win from his position at Newbury.
“I think he will have sharpened up for that race and hopefully that puts him in there with a strong chance.”
David Ord hosted this week’s podcast with David Johnson, Matt Brocklebank, Billy Nash and Graham Cunningham on the panel, with the team discussing all the major talking points ahead of Royal Ascot.
To listen to their thoughts and more from Murphy – including what he thinks of his ride on Tamfana in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly this weekend – you can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
