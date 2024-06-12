Oisin Murphy is relishing a Royal Ascot without Frankie Dettori as he spoke about a handful of rides he is looking forward to at the meeting in this week's Sporting Life Racing Podcast.

The three-time champion jockey is going into Royal Ascot in terrific form after weekend winners at Haydock and Goodwood before a Salisbury treble on Tuesday, and his life should be made slightly easier in Berkshire next week thanks to the absence of Ascot legend Dettori, who will be there in a social capacity only. Murphy said of Dettori on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast: “We often compete for the same rides and he’s the 'go-to' jockey around the world, particularly in the United States at the moment. “So the fact he’s going to be on the sidelines at Ascot is going to be different for us, we’re used to him being centre stage. “It’s likely he’s going to be there in person, promoting his restaurants, and I’m sure he’ll be in high demand to make appearances in the corporate boxes. “So yeah, it’s different without him, but still ultra-competitive with the likes of James Doyle, Ryan Moore and William Buick, who are all set to have very strong books of rides.”

Horse Racing Podcast: Royal Ascot Talking Points