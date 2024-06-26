Oisin Murphy looks ahead to Irish Derby ride Sunway and reflects on Royal Ascot winners in latest Sporting Life Racing Podcast

Oisin Murphy is confident that David Menuisier’s Sunway can put it up to Ambiente Friendly and the Ballydoyle contingent in Sunday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.
The Galiway colt was an unlucky seventh in the Prix du Jockey Club after clipping heels at the start at Chantilly but he gave his jockey an indication he would thrive up in trip to a mile and a half on the back of the run.
He gets that in the Irish Classic this weekend and Murphy told the Sporting Life Racing Podcast that he is sweet on his chances of running a big race.
Murphy said: “Sunway’s bounced out of France in great shape, I rode him at home yesterday (Tuesday) and all the signs are positive.
“I think good to firm ground is fine for him. I think he's very much at home on all surfaces as he is an incredibly athletic good-bodied horse.
“It's likely to be a small field, seven or eight runners. You'd hope that the pace is strong, because Los Angeles looks like a horse that stays well, and hopefully there'll be a few Ballydoyle horses in there to ensure it's a normal gallop.
“I do think Sunway can give them something to think about. He is a different horse to what he was earlier in the year and I’d be very hopeful he’ll run a career-best race.
“He ran to 112 on his last start as a juvenile and running a few pounds better than that should put him right in the mix.
"I definitely wouldn't be putting off your listeners to having some money on Sunway each-way.”
Murphy speaks at length on the podcast about his week at Royal Ascot, where he had four victories, including his favourite winner and one that got away, while he was very impressed with the physicality of the Australian-trained mare, Asfoora, who won the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes on day one.
“She was a push button ride,” Murphy said. “She behaved very well and she travelled supremely well behind Regional. Once I got going on her she showed a good turn of foot and she was well on top at the line.
“She is very powerful, carries a lot of condition. I’d imagine she’s a lot heavier (than most of the UK-trained sprinters) she’s got much more bone. Her actual legs are a lot thicker than most horses you’d ride.”
Ben Linfoot hosted this week's podcast with David Johnson, Ed Chamberlin, Fran Berry and Graham Cunningham on the panel, with the team discussing all the major talking points coming out of Royal Ascot.
To listen to their thoughts and more from Murphy, you can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
Also available on Spotify etc...
