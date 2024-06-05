Oisin Murphy booked for Australia-bound Kitty Rose at Royal Ascot

The filly enjoyed an excellent juvenile campaign under the care of County Down handler Natalia Lupini, winning at Naas and Leopardstown before finishing second in Group Three company at the Curragh.

She still represented Lupini when runner-up to A Lilac Rolla in the Priory Belle at Leopardstown on her seasonal reappearance, going down by just a head.

However, having been bought by Australian owners late on last year, she will now be a first Royal Ascot runner for Price and Kent Jnr, who have booked Oisin Murphy to ride her in the Sandringham Stakes.

Kent Jnr told racing.com: “We could have easily put her in the Irish or English Guineas, but we had the mindset that we really wanted to win a race at Ascot, that was the goal, so we’ll go there.

“It’s great to get a rider of Oisin’s calibre as the Sandringham is often a race where you need a good ride and a bit of luck to go your way.

“He is an outstanding rider who knows her form well and he’ll have a sit on her at Newmarket before she runs.

“Her ultimate aim in Australia in the spring will be the Golden Eagle as she has a beautiful mix of speed and stamina and can race close to the pace.”

