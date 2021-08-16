The tough and consistent colt has barely put a foot wrong in top company all year, and was fully deserving of the Group Three honours he picked up in the Cornwallis Stakes on the Rowley Mile on Friday.

O’Callaghan’s ace is now set to round off his year at Del Mar next month.

“Hopefully he’s going to the Breeders Cup now. It’ll be his 11th start of the year,” the County Kildare trainer said.

“After he won the other day I was saying ‘I’ll give this lad a break’ – but he arrived home the next morning and he told me different.

“He absolutely loves racing, he has a great constitution. He’s just a bit of an animal, he loves his job and he’s a dream to train.

“He’s won the Cornwallis now and he’s danced every dance this year so whatever he does at the Breeders’ Cup will be a bonus.”

He added: “If he goes there in good fettle he’ll run a big race. He runs in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and we’re looking forward to it.”