Oasis Dream has been retired from stallion duty and will reside at Banstead Manor

The decision brings to a close an outstanding career for Juddmonte and the breeding industry.

A Juddmonte homebred by Green Desert out of the Dancing Brave mare Hope, Oasis Dream was a high-class sprinter who won the July Cup among other races.

He was hugely successful in the covering shed too, producing the likes of six-time Group 1 winner Midday, Champion sprinter Muhaarar, and Champion juvenile Native Trail amongst his 18 top-level performers.

Of those stallions still active in Britain, only Frankel and Dubawi have sired more Group 1 and Group winners.

Oasis Dream’s legacy will endure having proved himself to be a sire of sires with Showcasing, Muhaarar and Native Trail all now standing as well as being known as a broodmare sire, of more than 240 blacktype performers, including 126 stakes winners, 76 Group winners and 17 Group 1 winners.

The breadth of his influence spanning from Group 1-winning sprinters such as Big Evs, Never So Brave and Sioux Nation, to Classic winner Siskin, and extending to Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment.

“Today marks a sad day for the stallion team with the news of Oasis Dream’s retirement from the breeding shed,” said General Manager, Simon Mockridge.

“Managing this wonderful stallion over the past 23 years has been both a great pleasure and a privilege.

"His partnership with Dansili played a monumental part in establishing Juddmonte’s reputation as one of Europe’s leading stallion farms. He finished his breeding career as it began — full of enthusiasm and vigour, genuine to the end.

"A huge thank you to all breeders that have supported him over this period.”

Oasis Dream will now enjoy a well-deserved retirement at Banstead Manor Stud.