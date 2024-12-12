Nyetimber December Gold Cup: Harry Fry hopeful over In Excelsis Deo

The six-year-old finished fifth in the Trusatrader Plate at the Festival in March and signed off last campaign by winning the Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Plate at Prestbury Park in April.

He reappeared in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month but unseated his rider at the fourth last.

Speaking on Thursday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “He had no luck in running at the Festival in the Plate and this is a big prize and I’m hoping he pulls it all together because he has the ability to win one of these for sure.

“We actually got dropped a pound after the last day which isn’t always the case after you’ve failed to complete so I thought that was a help definitely and he’s on what we think is a competitive mark. If he can put in a clear round he should be there when it matters most.”