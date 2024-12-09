Nyetimber December Gold Cup: 14 remain for Cheltenham showpiece

Paul Nicholls is set to rely on the last two winners of the Paddy Power Gold Cup in Saturday’s Nyetimber December Gold Cup.

Stage Star is set to run under top weight for the Ditcheat team along with Il Ridoto, who beat the reopposing Ga Law, Madara and Fugitif at Prestbury Park in November. That trio are all prominent in the ante-post betting alongside the Nicholls-trained pair, Fugitif having won the December Gold Cup last season. Willie Mullins looks set to run James Du Berlais with Pinkerton (Noel Meade) the other remaining Irish entry.

Grandeur D’Ame, who beat Ga Law at Chepstow in October and finished fourth in this race last season, is another leading fancy along with In Excelsis Deo. Le Patron, Shakem Up’arry, Sure Touch, Gemirande and Guard Your Dreams complete the 14-strong field. Defectors include Hitman, Ginny’s Destiny, Minella Drama, Visionarian, Midnight River, Marsh Wren, Seddon, Outlaw Peter, Richmond Lake, Imperial Saint and Lounge Lizard. December Gold Cup - Paddy Power bet: 5 Fugitif, 11/2 Madara, 7 Ga Law, Il Ridoto, 8 James Du Berlais, Stage Star, 10 Le Patron, 11 Gemirande, 12 Grandeur D’Ame, In Excelsis Deo, 16 Pinkerton, Shakem Up’arry, 20 Guard Your Dreams, Sure Touch.

Owen triple-handed in Triumph Trial James Owen already trains the JCB Triumph Hurdle favourite in East India Dock and he has three entries in the trial on Saturday's card. Liam Swagger is unbeaten in two starts over timber including the Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby. Ambiente Amigo made a winning hurdling debut at Newcastle before finishing third behind stablemate Opec in a Listed race at Newbury, while Lavender Hill Mob carried a tall home reputation to Newcastle for his own first jumping start but could finish only second behind Inappropriate. Navan winner Total Look could represent Gavin Cromwell, while Melon (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero), Ocean Conquest (Nigel Twiston-Davies) and Victory Shout (Anthony Charlton) are potentially interesting debutants.

Best of the rest Elsewhere Master Chewy, who fell at the sixth in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase, and Grand Annual winner Unexpected Party, a morning defector from the Sandown contest, are among 12 in the BetMGM Handicap Chase. Third Time Lucki could make his second start for Fergal O'Brien in the two-mile contest. The remarkable Skyjack Hijack may bid to complete a seven-timer in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle where potential opponents include Ascot one-two Western Knight and Excello, French raider Jet Blue, Ace Of Spades, a winner here in November, and Clondaw General who looked an exciting prospect when scoring on his Rules debut at Worcester in October.