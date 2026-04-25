The five-year-old See The Fire was unpenalised for her Group 2 and Group 3 victories in this Listed contest and the mare, who has solid Group 1 form to her name, was sent off the 1/3 favourite to stamp her class on proceedings.

Everything looked to be going swimmingly only for See The Fire to tread water close home, scrambling over the line by a neck from It's A Heartbeat.

Winning rider Rob Hornby blamed himself when speaking to Racing TV, saying: "It was always going to be a bit of a muddling race and she's a horse who likes to have a little bit of cover.

"You could see that she moved through the race with ease but we saw plenty of the front which is never ideal. She's very game so she needs a little bit of company. I didn't feel like she got tired, more so that she just saw plenty of the front so my own fault really but it's just the way the race panned out.

"The second horse was a little bit away from her and she couldn't really feel it until she'd gone over the line and then she galloped out strongly. Nice to get this year underway on the right note and she's going to improve.

"She's obviously shown a high level of ability and it's all there to see. Today was a nice, tick the box. She's not easy at home this filly, she's got a lot of fire and Leanne and Shannon do a great job because you'd be a very brave person going in the box with her when she's woken up on the wrong side of the bed!

"Very grateful to Mr Smith [owner] and Andrew [Balding, trainer] to let me ride her today. She's a hugely exciting filly and one to look forward to for the rest of the year."