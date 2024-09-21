Not So Sleepy bows out in style with Newbury win

Not So Sleepy made all for victory in the Dubai Duty Free Autumn Cup Handicap at Newbury on what is likely to be his final racecourse start.

The 12-year-old has been an enduring star for trainer Hughie Morrison and owner Lady Blyth, winning six times both on the Flat and over hurdles. His jumps successes include two Fighting Fifth Hurdles, sharing the Grade One glory in a dead heat with Epatante at Newcastle in 2021 before claiming on outright victory in a rearranged renewal at Sandown last December. Not So Sleepy had been due to sign off in the Ebor at York last month but with quick ground scuppering that plan, he was rerouted to this one-mile-five-furlong contest – an event he also won last term. With the heavy ground in his favour, Not So Sleepy was sent off a 10/1 shot in the hands of Tom Marquand, who had him smartly away and bowling along in front. It looked as though the challengers were lining up behind turning into the straight and while Not So Sleepy was headed by Our Golden One, he rallied in fantastic style to get back in front and kept finding for Marquand all the way to the line. Not So Sleepy eventually came home one and three-quarter lengths clear of Chillingham, much to the delight of his owner.

