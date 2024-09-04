Nostrum set to bypass Haydock in favour of Newbury run

Following a hugely promising start to his career which included Group Three and Listed wins, plus third place in the Dewhurst, Sir Michael Stoute’s four-year-old rounded off 2023 with successive odds-on defeats and finished last of six on his return in Sandown’s bet365 Mile.

However, a subsequent gelding operation appeared to have the desired effect, with the son of Kingman performing far better on his most recent outing when finishing a close second to Noble Dynasty in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket in July.

Owners Juddmonte are hoping he will continue his resurgence in the second half of the season, but are planning to instead rely on Andrew Balding’s filly Clove Hitch on Merseyside this weekend, with Nostrum bound for the Dubai Duty Free Cup at Newbury on September 20.

“Clove Hitch is going to run at Haydock and Nostrum is going to wait for a Listed race at Newbury,” said Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon.

“Ryan Moore actually sat on Nostrum this morning and thought he felt great, so he’s ready to come back.”