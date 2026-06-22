Northumberland Plate preview and long-range tips

The Ascot Stakes, Copper Horse Stakes, Queen’s Vase, Gold Cup and Queen Alexandra all served up belting finishes last week and hopefully Saturday’s Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate can deliver something similar, albeit in a rather contrasting setting.

Ten years ago this famous handicap was switched from the turf to the Tapeta and three favourites have won in that time. This year’s early market leaders are Valiancy and Circus Of Rome, both on offer around the 6/1 mark.

Valiancy, trained by William Haggas for owners Wathnan Racing, looks a bit slow on the up-take and is screaming for a first crack at two miles but whether he’ll be turned out for this just 11 days on from his Copper Horse sixth behind Daiquiri Bay is another matter given he brings zero all-weather experience to the table.

The last horse to win at Newcastle having lined up at the Royal meeting was the Richard Hughes-trained Calling The Wind, who had filled the runner-up spot in the 2023 Ascot Stakes.

Circus Of Rome, a 12-furlong winner at Newcastle in August and 2-2 on Tapeta overall having also won his novice at Wolverhampton, represents the Hughes yard this time but arrives with an altogether different preparation having been unplaced at 40/1 in a one-mile handicap at Sandown a couple of weeks ago.

He had ended last term with some promising efforts over a mile and three-quarters, including a staying-on fourth behind Valiancy at Haydock, and this season’s efforts certainly look like they’ve been geared towards getting his sharpened up for something major.

Owner Alex Smith has landed a couple of tidy gambles with the few horses he’s had with Hughes over the years and this four-year-old gelding should be high on anyone’s shortlist, despite already being quite well found in the market.

The Plate remains on Sir Mark Prescott’s bucket list – likewise the Chester Cup and the Cesarewitch, remarkably – but he’s won his fair share of valuable staying handicaps elsewhere during his distinguished career and Synergism looks likely to fly the flag in the north east this weekend.

Another four-year-old with untapped potential over staying trips, Synergism started out being rated 57 but was defying a BHA mark of 87 when making a successful start to his campaign at Lingfield late last month (replay below).