Northern Stable Tour: 2024/25 Jumps Season Preview

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV pundit Ed Watson has been on a magical mystery tour of Scotland and the North and found 40 horses to keep onside this season

NICK ALEXANDER DONNY BOY: Yet to win over fences but improved with experience last season, posting his best effort when a close third to Sharjah in a decent novices’ handicap at the Scottish National meeting. Novice status remains intact for this season and trainer hasn’t given up hope that he can finally fulfil his initial promise as a hurdler. Could run at Ayr on Saturday. MY KIWI GIRL: Imposing daughter of Walk In The Park was a wide-margin winner of her sole point-to-point in Ireland in March, then changed hands for £80,000 at Cheltenham sale the following month. Described as “a top prospect for the yard” by her trainer, who usually gets the best out of less expensive recruits. Also entered for Ayr, plus Carlisle on Sunday. SKIDDAW: Hemmings Racing-owned Mount Nelson gelding didn’t tear up any trees in four runs over hurdles last season but is well thought of by his trainer, who felt a physical issue was hindering him. Could do some damage in modest handicaps now that issue has been pinpointed and addressed. STUART COLTHERD COLD SOBAR: Westerner gelding who won his first two starts over hurdles - on heavy ground at Newcastle - in the spring of 2023 but has been off the track since finishing fourth to Captain Teague in last season’s Persian War. Point-to-point graduate goes chasing now. FLASH DU PISTOLET: Beaten favourite on handicap debut but picked up an injury and absent since. Form of his debut effort in a Kelso maiden hurdle, when chinned on the line by a well-regarded type, makes him of interest going over fences off a mark of 100. Shaped better than bare result (well backed beforehand) on recent chase bow. LOST FREQUENCIES: Runner-up in his sole point-to-point to a horse that subsequently sold for £200,000; and built on initial debut promise when cruising to a clear win in a Hexham bumper recently. From a strong staying family that includes Empire Of Dirt, might go for Listed bumper at the Open Meeting before tackling hurdles.

SUSAN CORBETT PINOT ROUGE: Landed a Listed mares novices’ hurdle at Doncaster in March on just her second start under Rules, then sneaked some valuable black type when fourth in Grade 1 Sefton at Aintree. Promising third on her chase debut over 2m4f nut will be in her element over 3m on ground as deep as it comes. Doubly entered at Carlisle this Sunday. SAMWISE: Blind in one eye but that didn’t stop him getting the better of a protracted duel with a previous winner to make a successful hurdling bow. Might be one for Musselburgh’s Trials Weekend as he wants a flat track and decent ground. Entered at Wetherby on Saturday. SAM ENGLAND FENLAND TIGER: Progressive over fences last season, winning three of his first four starts before picking up a tendon injury in the Eider when sent off favourite. Won’t be out until after Christmas as a result, but valuable staying handicaps like Newcastle’s feature will be on his agenda in the second half of the season. OLIVER GREENALL & JOSH GUERRIERO BILLYTHEREALBIGRED: Made the most of the four-year-old allowance, winning on his handicap debut for Evan Williams at Leicester in January, then completed the hat-trick with wide-margin wins at Warwick and Market Rasen after moving yards. Was still travelling strongly prior to falling three out at Ayr when bidding for the four-timer. Should continue to pay his way going over fences in deep winter ground. GAMESTERS GUY: Big, backward type who won two of his three starts in bumpers, both on very testing ground. Described as a “proper galloper with loads of ability”. Makes his hurdles debut at Bangor on Tuesday. IROKO: Initially ruled out for the season following a breathtaking chase debut win at Warwick, but recovered quicker than expected to run hugely creditable races for such an inexperienced horse in Grade 1s at Cheltenham and Aintree. Starts back in Carlisle’s Colin Parker Chase on Sunday. Plan from there is an intermediate chase on Betfair Chase day at Haydock, followed by the Cotswold Chase and a run over hurdles en route to his ultimate goal of the Grand National. JAGWAR: Imposing J P McManus-owned five-year-old defied some novicey mistakes to win Wetherby’s Bobby Renton Handicap Chase on his debut over fences, getting up only in the dying strides. Handicapper could spend a while playing catch up with a horse connections say has “so much ability”. MY NOBLE LORD: Highly progressive on the Flat this year for Michael Bell, winning four of his five starts in handicaps. Justified favouritism on hurdles debut - and first run for this yard and new owner J P McManus - at Chepstow recently. Will step up in grade for the Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham’s Open Meeting next. WHITE RHINO: Won his first handicap hurdle off just 74 last February, then bagged his fifth off 123 at Cheltenham in December. Huge horse who will only improve again for fences. Likely to make chasing debut at Ayr or Carlisle this weekend, with connections already eyeing the National Hunt Chase now it’s been converted to a handicap.

Iroko returns in triumph

ANN HAMILTON DARE TO SHOUT: Runner-up on chase debut at Hexham in a race which looks sure to throw up winners. Entered for a novice handicap chase at Carlisle on Sunday, where uphill finish looks sure to suit. Will have no problems staying 3m on soft ground this winter. TOMMY’S OSCAR: Loveable flag-bearer over the last couple of seasons, not only for his small yard but for the north in general. Not easy to place as his lofty mark of 156 means he’s often forced to lug big weights in handicaps. New £75,000 handicap at Kelso in early December is his next target, but may venture south later in the season for a shot at a Graded prize, possibly the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury. RUTH JEFFERSON AUTUMN RETURN: Impressed with some fast and fluent fencing when making a successful chasing debut at Perth in September. Below-par effort at Uttoxeter subsequently remains a mystery, but is one to be positive about while that Perth win is still fresh in the mind. KERRYHILL: Thumping winner of the Grade 2 River Don Novices’ Hurdle in January but missed the rest of the season after requiring an op to remove a bone chip from his knee. Three miles on soft ground will be his bag, though isn’t slow by any means. Being teed up for a £100,000 handicap hurdle at Haydock’s Betfair Chase fixture on November 23. SOUNDS RUSSIAN: Had 11 months off following a crunching fall in the 2023 Gold Cup, but that proved a blessing in disguise as it transpired he’d sustained a leg injury. Returned late in the campaign to land a 3m Listed novices’ hurdle at Perth. Hurdles mark 12lb lower than his chase one could see him kept to the smaller obstacles once he returns after Christmas.

Sounds Russian in action

DONALD McCAIN BENEFICIALLY YOURS: Two Newcastle novice hurdles he scooped in the spring, both on heavy ground, were thin affairs but he couldn’t have been any more impressive in winning those by a combined 87 lengths. Exciting prospect switching to fences at Carlisle on Sunday. MAXIMILLIAN: Took the scalp of subsequent Albert Bartlett scorer Stay Away Fay when landing the Grade 2 River Don in January 2023, then finished runner-up to Apple Away in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ at Aintree. Missed all of last season with a small tendon injury. Top prospect for novice chases this term. RICHMOND LAKE: Won four in a row last year either side of his summer break, but trainer feels he was never at his best following a heavy-ground victory on Becher Chase day. Has reportedly summered well ahead of a potential return in Aintree’s Grand Sefton Chase on November 9. JIMMY MOFFATT GREAT PEPPER: Won both of his first two starts over hurdles but failed to do himself justice in Graded and Listed events afterwards. Said to have schooled superbly ahead of chasing debut back from a recent wind op. KALO ATHENA: Potentially shrewdly bought at £38,000 after winning both starts in Irish point-to-points for Colin Bowe. Will start out for new connections in either a bumper or mares’ maiden hurdle. Interesting prospect. LUNAR DISCOVERY: Progressive over hurdles last season until pulling up (scoped dirty) when well-fancied for a Listed mares’ event at Doncaster in March. Described by her trainer as the best mare he’s trained. Could make chasing debut at Carlisle on Sunday. UNION AVENUE: Dual bumper winner who wasn’t discredited in Listed and Grade 1 events at Newbury and Cheltenham. Unlikely to jump his first hurdle this side of Christmas but is very well regarded by his trainer who says he’s a “serious horse and a strong stayer”. NICKY RICHARDS FAMOUS BRIDGE: Dual Haydock winner on slow ground prior to Christmas - including in the Tommy Whittle - before things went pear-shaped when sent off favourite for the Great Yorkshire Chase. Encouraging reappearance when a staying-on second to Kelso specialist Elvis Mail on Saturday. Has the Grand National as his main target. FLORIDA DREAMS: Former Grade 2 Aintree bumper scorer had an underwhelming first season over hurdles, landing only an Ayr maiden from five starts. However, his trainer feels he was never A1 at any point. Winning return to action in a tactical race at Hexham booked his ticket to Cheltenham’s Greatwood Hurdle, where the cut and thrust of a truly-run, big-field handicap should bring out the best in him. Has the option to go up in trip. MILCREE: Plenty of promise over hurdles, despite a mid-season setback preventing him from garnering as much experience as his trainer would have liked. No surprise this Milan six-year-old is switching straight to fences, given he’s a half-brother to a pair of strong-staying winning chasers. Should prove better than his mark of 117. Acts well on deep ground. PRESIDENT SCOTTIE: Another who’s long been regarded as a future staying chaser. Finished ahead of stable-mate Milcree in a decent novices’ handicap hurdle at Ayr’s Scottish National meeting. Primed to make his chase debut at Carlisle on Sunday in the race staged in memory of Nicky’s legendary dad Gordon. THE KALOOKI KID: Said to be a “different-looking beast” now compared to the big, weak, backward horse who won minor events over hurdles at Musselburgh and Newcastle last season but then found stiffer assignments beyond him. Impending switch to fences at Ayr on Saturday may see him start to show why his trainer rates him so highly.