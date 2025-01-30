Peter Savill’s splinter group have abandoned their plans to boycott interviews for the upcoming weekend and a typically balanced piece from John Berry for the TDN explained well that the outright aims of the PRA are nowhere near as heavy-handed as the initial furore suggested, so we’re no closer to seeing Pro Evo style pseudonyms appear in the racecards – but what a good laugh we’ve had over the last couple of days.

Glare at Andrew Thornton, deny the horse has ability and talk up his 50/1 shot in the same race. Set almost beautifully as a B-plot to the near-farcical PRA row, I don’t think even the lads behind peak Simpsons could have put together a more enjoyable performance than Evan. Unreal.

Strong contenders for the best pieces of comedy timing ever seen on British television, the Welsh trainer’s interview before Owl Of Athens landed a generational gamble at Uttoxeter on Saturday afternoon was closer to that of Fawlty Tower’s Manuel than any other sitcom great.

WHAT'S HAPPENED

I was at Cheltenham at the weekend for another highly enjoyable Trials Day, which, though always lean from a punting point of view, is one of my favourite days to go racing in the year. There's something quite peaceful and plesant about being in a cauldron before the fire has been lit, East India Dock and Constitution Hill producing winning efforts to smile at rather than scream home, though I probably would have been doing a fair bit of screaming - for various reasons - had I backed Moon D'Orange.

Our pal WHISTLE STOP TOUR, who perhaps unsurprisingly played only a minor role down in trip when fifth in the Timeform Novices' Chase. A means to an end, perhaps, this outing his fourth over fences and qualifying him for open Cheltenham Festival handicaps.

Two days on Town Moor provided the pick of the action up North, with a couple of promising youngsters doing no harm to their reputations on Friday; GEORGE'S LAD hard held when landing the odds in the opening maiden before MEETMEBYTHESEA maintained his unbeaten record in a stop-start novice hurdle.

The feature of the jumping season at Doncaster, the Great Yorkshire Chase, produced a dramatic finish for the second year running, WALKING ON AIR having just edged ahead when coming down at the last, leaving the door open for Richard Hobson's DOCPICKEDME to score in South Yorkshire for the third time.

Though operating with a smaller string than most of the leading yards, Hobson has only enhanced his reputation as one of the most competent target trainers in the sport this season; he's sent out only thirty runners since the start of October, but has bagged three high-profile staying handicaps, Docpickedme's success here compliment Some Scope's Rowland Meyrick success and Saint Xavier's win in the Last Fling, all coming in the hands of the useful 5lb claimer Charlie Maggs. Rather remarkably, those three successes represent Maggs’ only rides for the yard, netting £99k worth of prize money for the yard at a level-stakes profit of +20.50, such a productive trainer-jockey combination surely worth looking out for the next time Hobson & Maggs team up.

Of course, the Doc could have picked have barely a more suitable rival to have been in pursuit than perennial runner-up THE CHANGING MAN, but he seems a more reliable conveyance at Donny than he does elsewhere and a return to the track in a couple of weeks from the Grimthorpe looks the obvious next step. Walking On Air is a harder type to get a grasp on; he wasn't sold for peanuts from Nicky Henderson's yard in the summer but looked completely gone at the game on his first three starts for Gary Brown. I'll remain on the fence for the time being as to whether this effort represents a rejuvenated chaser or a flash in the pan, but he did give close a stone to Henry's Friend when beaten a neck by that rival on chase debut, that form particularly eye-catching for anyone willing to pin their colours to his mast.

A frantic gallop played into the hands of my one-time cliff horse PETIT TONNERRE, who capitalised on a career-low mark to score for the first time since his British debut to take the 2m handicap chase, though I'd be inclined to be more positive about the prospects of beaten pair GENERAL MEDRANO and CALICO heading into the spring, both shaping as if on competitive marks after being caught in the heat of the battle too far from home.

The River Don Novices' Hurdle - the first of the staying Grade 2s on the card - seldom has much an impact at the top level and the best price of 66/1 for the winner YELLOW CAR to follow up in the Albert Bartlett gives fair reflection of the standard of this year's renewal, his limitations seemingly exposed when beaten into at Cheltenham last month.

Half an hour later, Irish raider JETARA outstayed KATEIRA to win the Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle, Dan Skelton’s mare hitting 1.22 on the Betfair Exchange when looming up before the last but again not quite fully convincing with her stamina for 3m. There remains an itch to scratch with Kateira and I'd be particularly keen to see her revert to handicapping, her defeat of Jango Baie at last year's National meeting only her second start in such company, the environs of a bigger field probably more suitable for one who can border on headstrong at times compared to the smaller-field Pattern races she's contested this term.

For all she's not had too much racing on undulating tracks, her current mark of 145 looks workable enough and she'd be on my shortlist for the Coral Cup if heading to Cheltenham. If we only had the budget to ask her trainer a question...