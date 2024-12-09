Northern racing: Lewis Tomlinson with his horses to follow

How typical that a column about racing in the North would start, not talking about horses, but about grim weather?

Liverpool was a sorry place to be for sports fans on Saturday afternoon, Storm Darragh tearing through the north-west to put paid to not only the Merseyside Derby, but also Aintree’s headline Boylesports Becher Chase card. Perhaps any punter whose weekend plans had been derailed by Darragh would have attempted to salvage the afternoon, as my pals and I did, by shielding from the storm in a quality establishment (Bowe’s Bar – what a place) to watch a fine card down south at Sandown (Jonbon – what a horse). Adapt, improvise, overcome; a flawless Plan B. Bear Grylls would be proud.

What's happened recently? The storm wasn’t quite able to wipe out the entirety of the northern racing weekend, though, and the hardy souls who arrived at a wild Wetherby on Saturday morning in time to see the opening novice contest at 10.35 witnessed a tidy performance from Olly Murphy’s odds-on favourite DIAMONDS FOR LUCK, though perhaps the most interesting runner sighted in Yorkshire came in the shape of LATENIGHTRUMBLE. A half-brother to the yard’s stable star Latenightpasss, Latenightrumble has been brought along in canny fashion by the in-form Tom Ellis - campaigned solely in novice hurdles after a spin in a hunter chase in the spring - and defied an opening mark of 110 on his return to chasing, to my eyes with a shade more authority than the head winning margin would imply. He’ll remain unexposed and has gone straight into the My Stable tracker.

The best action in the north, though, came at Kelso on Sunday, where Henry Daly’s Highland National winner BRETNEY made another successful raid into Scotland, landing the Borders National with a decisive front-running display. The other feature prizes remained local, though, with Kelso regulars CRACKING RHAPSODY and NELLS SON adding to their excellent course records. Cracking Rhapsody landed the track’s feature event, the Morebattle Hurdle, back in February and after finishing down the field in the Greatwood last time, Ewan Whillans’ flag-bearer resumed his progress in gaining a third win at his local track. He’s a likeable sort and it’s easy to envisage him landing another good pot this season, still only five and surely capable of staying two-and-a-half mikes if given the chance; the Hogmaneigh Handicap Hurdle at Musselburgh over that trip on New Year’s Day an ideal target to my mind. And though it’s undoubtedly been a tough period for the still-hospitalised Nicky Richards, his spirits would surely have been raised by the game display of his stable-star Nells Son in the inaugural running of the valuable Richard Landale Memorial Handicap Chase, showing superior reserves of stamina to overhaul the keen-going front-runner MATATA after that one had opened up a healthy advantage after three out. It’s easier to be enthusiastic about the runner-up than Nells Son himself going forward - the winner’s mark likely to be touching 150 when next seen – but it’s impossible to crab connections' placement of a horse which has already banked them £65k for the campaign.

Matata - lost little in defeat