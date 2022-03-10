Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Noel Fehily could have two runners on the Thursday of the meeting with his racing syndicate.

The unbeaten Love Envoi will go for the Grade Two Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle as long as the ground is suitable, while Come On Teddy heads for the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup. Fehily had six winners at the Festival, including the Champion Hurdle twice with Rock On Ruby (2012) and Buveur D’Air (2017) and a Queen Mother Champion Chase on Special Tiara (2017), before retiring from the saddle in 2019. He now runs the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate with former jump jockey David Crosse. Fehily reports Love Envoi, trained by Harry Fry, to be in in tip-top condition. The six-year-old has won all her four starts over hurdles since being bought for £38,000 out of Sean Doyle’s stables in Ireland at Tattersalls March Sales in 2021.

“Love Envoi is in great form. We’re really hopeful we can run her at Cheltenham. Hopefully we’ll get a little bit more rain, which would help. We’re looking forward to running her,” he said. “She keeps surprising us. When they’re on the up, you never know where they will stop improving. “As long as the ground stays on the slow side, that is where we want to go with her. If it dried out too much she wouldn’t run. At the minute that is where we want to go.” Come On Teddy, trained by Tom George, did the syndicate proud when finishing third in the Pertemps Final at last year’s Festival. “We’ve also got Come On Teddy in the Kim Muir. Finding horses like them id hard – we are lucky to have two of them going to the Festival,” Fehily went on.