Noble Yeats will attempt to enter the record books by becoming just the 10th multiple winner of the Randox Grand National since it was first staged in 1839.

In 2022, the then seven year old became the first horse from that age group to succeed since Bogskar in 1940. Starting at 50-1, he gave his amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen the perfect ending to his riding career. With Sean Bowen taking over in the saddle this year, Noble Yeats has won twice including the Grade Two Boylesports Many Clouds Chase over the Mildmay course at Aintree in December. He was last seen when a staying-on fourth in the Grade One Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup last month. Reflecting on the 12 months that have passed since Noble Yeats won the 2022 Randox Grand National, trainer Emmet Mullins said at his yard in Bagenalstown, County Carlow, today: “I suppose it has been a bit different but not too much. I never really let myself dwell on it. At the moment, it is all about this year and getting back there.

“I was confident going into last year. At the weights launch he was about 16 or 20-1. His run at Cheltenham in the Ultima was a bit disappointing but it was a big, competitive field and he was in among the hustle and bustle of it all. Sam came away from it happy enough and I was too. That is when we decided that cheekpieces would the thing to get that little bit extra out of him. He will wear cheekpieces again this year and we are not planning to add anything else. “I was unaware of the statistic about seven year olds so I wasn’t worried about it! He had won a 2m 6f novices’ hurdle at Navan 12 months previously, was always a relentless stayer and came from a point to point. He gallops and he jumps – what more do you want? I was genuinely shocked when I saw the crowds when we came back from Aintree for the homecoming last year. That really hit home.” On the chance of repeating his success of 2022 again this year, Mullins said: “He’s been highly tried this year. We went down the Gold Cup route and have probably gone up a few pounds since then. Tiger Roll won his second National with 11st 5lbs and we are trying to come back with 11st 11lbs so everything is just going to be a bit harder. “He seems to have come out of the Gold Cup well. He’s getting a bit wiser every time and seems to look after himself a bit. He needs a bit more coaxing and Sean was under pressure and hard at it in the Gold Cup. When he got a bit of daylight, he flew home. “He was last jumping the first fence in the Grand National last year and wasn’t in contention for the first two miles which all worked out in his favour. There is no rule of thumb – it’s about getting the horse happy and confident with some space and getting the gaps. “It will probably have to be taking the brave man’s route again to get that space but he negotiated it last year and fingers crossed can do it again. I will tell Sean to keep going back at look at Sam’s ride last year!”