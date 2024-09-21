No Half Measures provides Richard Hughes with first Group winner as trainer

No Half Measures could make the leap to Group One level in France next month after posting a career-best effort in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes at Newbury.

Eight went to post for the Group Three affair with the ground having turned heavy due to a thunderstorm on Saturday morning which produced 15 millimetres of rain. The Richard Hughes-trained No Half Measures made light work of the conditions though, settling in third for Ryan Moore as Democracy Dilemma blazed a trail in the five-furlong contest. However, his run began to falter in the final furlong with Moore giving the signal on the 6-1 shot, who responded in style to power up the stands side for a one-and-a-quarter-length verdict. Relief Rally and Annaf also made late bids, with just a nose separating the pair at the line, with Democracy Dilemma a further neck back in fourth.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!