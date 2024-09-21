Sporting Life
Trainer Richard Hughes

No Half Measures provides Richard Hughes with first Group winner as trainer

By Sporting Life
14:16 · SAT September 21, 2024

No Half Measures could make the leap to Group One level in France next month after posting a career-best effort in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes at Newbury.

Eight went to post for the Group Three affair with the ground having turned heavy due to a thunderstorm on Saturday morning which produced 15 millimetres of rain.

The Richard Hughes-trained No Half Measures made light work of the conditions though, settling in third for Ryan Moore as Democracy Dilemma blazed a trail in the five-furlong contest.

However, his run began to falter in the final furlong with Moore giving the signal on the 6-1 shot, who responded in style to power up the stands side for a one-and-a-quarter-length verdict. Relief Rally and Annaf also made late bids, with just a nose separating the pair at the line, with Democracy Dilemma a further neck back in fourth.

No Half Measures was a Listed winner at Deauville in August and finished sixth in the Prix du Petit Couvert at ParisLongchamp just six days ago, with the Prix de l’Abbaye on Arc weekend in the French capital a possible option now.

Hughes, who was recording his first Group race winner as a trainer, said: “She was rated 74 in May and just hadn’t stopped improving. She’s not even blowing. It’s been some time getting to this and it feels great. She’s in the Abbaye which is why I ran her at Longchamp before, but she would need luck with the draw.

“Our first plan this year was Royal Ascot, where she ran a blinder on ground that was too firm for her. If she keeps improving, anything can happen, that’s what I think.”

