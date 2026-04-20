No Drama This End set to end novice season at Perth

No Drama This End will attempt to end a disappointing spring on a high note when he lines up at Perth on Wednesday.
Paul Nicholls has made no secret of the regard in which he holds No Drama This End and the dream was very much still alive through the first half of the season.
The grey son of Walk In The Park made a winning debut over hurdles in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham, followed up in the same grade in the Winter Novices' at Sandown before collecting the Challow at Newbury, a race that Nicholls has enjoyed plenty of success in with some of his biggest names.
It was then, though, that the wheels came off albeit through no fault of No Drama This End.
Another false start at the Cheltenham Festival saw Harry Cobden unable to find a good racing position in the Turners Novices' Hurdle and, after finding trouble in running, No Drama This End was eventually pulled up.
He was set to step up for three miles for the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree but was then ruled out of the Grade 1 on the morning of the race with a burst blood vessel but No Drama This End will now be afforded the opportunity to tackle that trip in the British EBF Gold Castle "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle at Perth.
The listed contest has attracted six entries in a highly promising field.
Kazansky represents the Gordon Elliott stable and is rated just 2 lb off No Drama This End having finished second to Dr Steinberg in the Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown; he has since pulled-up in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham. Elliott also runs Sept Etoile, a six length winner of a listed handicap at 80/1 last time.
Champion Trainer elect Dan Skelton runs Tormund Giantsbane who was only fourth in the Winter Novices' Hurdle but ran out a wide margin winner last time. Nicky Henderson sends Southwell winner Blue Run to Scotland while Kim Bailey and Matt Nicholls test the waters with their unbeaten (under Rules) Sogna In Grande.
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