The last time Nicky Henderson’s superstar hurdler was seen in public was a dramatic appearance at Kempton Park in February, when it transpired he was suffering from an infection which ruled him out of a Champion Hurdle defence.

Constitution Hill only ran once last season, in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, after Henderson decided against running him in the rearranged Fighting Fifth at Sandown on testing ground.

De Boinville was aboard for the Newbury workout, in which Constitution Hill finished behind Sir Gino, and told Sky Sports Racing: “He felt great until about the two (furlong marker) and then he’s had a really good blow. He’s come off looking like he’s had a really good piece of work. It’s soft ground out there and he just needed it a bit, but that will bring him on.