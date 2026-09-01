“We’ve bumped into an impossible race, I think he’s the lowest-rated horse in it, but he’s got to have this third run to be able to run in any handicap. He has a mark but can't use it at the moment because all of our heritage handicaps with horses rated over 100 have to have run three times, not twice, so he’s got to have a third run and this will tell us where we belong.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “We’ve had various visitations from Melbourne and Victoria because its not like we’ll just pop him in a horsebox and run there as we normally do. There is a lot of red tape, quarantines and veterinary exams and things like that but we decided we’d put him in so you have to go through the process. Unfortunately, this is all taking place before he runs on Saturday and Saturday is going to tell us everything.

The nine-year-old featured among 101 entries for the Flemington showpiece on Tuesday but to remain in contention for the race, he must finish in the first three in Saturday’s William Hill September Stakes at Kempton, a contest his trainer fears is an “impossible race”.

“We’re taking on Group One horses which is crazy but with he ground the way it’s been, it was the obvious place to try and go. The first thing he has to do talking about Australia is he has to finish in the first three otherwise he’s not qualified, full stop. You have to be placed over a mile-and-a-half, and in a Group Three it’s the first three. He’s got to finish first, second or third and if he doesn’t then Melbourne is out instantly, that is game over.

“He needs to go up six or seven pounds to have a chance of getting into the race too so they are the two principal criteria we are looking at. If he did finish in the first three and did go up six pounds, then it would be possible and I know Michael (Buckley) is very keen. I’d love to do it, but we will only know by Sunday morning whether it’s a complete no-no or still a possibility.”

And while expecting Constitution Hill to improve for the run at the weekend, Henderson feels he has him in a good place.

“I’ve got to say I’ve been very, very happy with him. There’s no doubt he’ll come on, he’s had his five-month break but I think he’s really well. He looks sharp, fantastic in himself and while he will come on for it, I won’t have too many excuses," he added.

Other leading European Melbourne Cup entries

Betfred Derby winner Christmas Day is among five entries for trainer Aidan O’Brien who has also put forward Amelia Earhart, Causeway, Piazza San Marco and Pierre Bonnard.

However it’s his son Joseph who has the strongest numerical entry among the international trainers with a whopping team of 11 courtesy of Defiantly, Goodie Two Shoes, Highwayman, James J Braddock, Kizlyar, Nil Bua Gan Dua, Omni Man, Small Fry, Sons And Lovers, Starford and Trustyourinstinct.

Roger Varian has entered Enfijaar, Harry Charlton’s Geoffrey Freer winner Wine Dark Sea remains on target while Emmett Mullins has put Winday in the race.