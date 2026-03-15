Nicky Henderson keen to run Jango Baie in Aintree Bowl

Nicky Henderson admits he is keen to give Jango Baie the chance to end his season on a winning note in next month’s Aintree Bowl.
Fresh from saddling three winners at the Cheltenham Festival the Seven Barrows handler is now looking at sending a strong team to the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree.
And in contention to head the raiding party he is considering sending to the Merseyside venue is Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Jango Baie.
After finishing a close up fourth in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day the seven-year-old found only Gaelic Warrior too strong in the Festival feature.
But following that fine effort in defeat the Tiger Groom gelding could now be given the chance to go one better in the £250,000 Grade One, which Henderson has won twice before, on April 9th.
Henderson said: “It has been a long week of stresses and strains, but it was terrific as we had a great week. You would have settled for the score of three winners on the Monday.
“In a competitive Gold Cup like that it was entitled to be tough, but you could easily go to Aintree with Jango Baie. He was very good at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, and any one of the front four could have won that day, and that would have been nice to get that in the bank.
“That was only his third start of the season in the Gold Cup as we missed the Denman Chase on purpose because of the ground so I would like to think he could run again.
“I would like to go to Aintree if we can and he deserves to get his head in front in a Grade One again, but you can’t complain as he has had a good season.”
While Jango Baie is a strong contender to make an appearance at Aintree one horse who looks almost certain to make an outing at the three day meeting is Lulamba, who will step up to two and a half miles for the first time in the Grade One Manifesto Novices’ Chase.
The five-year-old saw his unbeaten run over fences come to an end when finishing third in the Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase.
He said: “I’m pretty keen to run Lulamba again. He ought to go two and a half miles at Aintree as that looks like the obvious place to go with him after his run in the Arkle.”
And another who is under consideration for a place on Henderson’s team sheet for Aintree is Jingko Blue, who provided jockey James Bowen with his first Festival winner when landing the BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle.
He said: “He is likely to get a good bit from the handicapper following his win in the BetMGM Cup. You could look at the William Hill Aintree Hurdle with him or there is a good race at Sandown on the last day of the season (Select Hurdle).
“He will definitely go again and he has got the scope to go on, but not over fences as he didn’t much like it when we tried.”
However, both Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Old Park Star and Turners’ Novices’ Hurdle runner-up Act Of Innocence look set to have run their final races of the season.
He said: “Old Park Star winning seems a long time ago now. Both he and Act Of Innocence I’m pretty sure won’t run again this season.
“I would have thought both of them will be through and through chasers next season. I’d be surprised if they aren’t chasers as I don’t think we saw a Champion Hurdle horse in either of them.”
Away from his Festival runners Henderson appeared to unleash a potential smart recruit in Prince Rupert at Kempton Park on Saturday.
Victory for the Golden Horn gelding in the Virgin Bet “Junior” National Hunt Flat Race also doubled up as a first National Hunt winner for Classic-winning owner Anthony Oppenheimer.
Henderson added: “He is a proper horse. He has shown us everything at home. He is a beast of a horse. He is a giant, but he is beautiful.
“He was obviously meant to be a Flat horse, but he is a bit big for that. I think we would be tempted to have another run. I don’t think Aintree would be a good track for him as it comes a bit quick.
"He has done loads in the indoor school already and he loves it."
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