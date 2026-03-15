Nicky Henderson keen to run Jango Baie in Aintree Bowl

Fresh from saddling three winners at the Cheltenham Festival the Seven Barrows handler is now looking at sending a strong team to the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree.

And in contention to head the raiding party he is considering sending to the Merseyside venue is Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Jango Baie.

After finishing a close up fourth in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day the seven-year-old found only Gaelic Warrior too strong in the Festival feature.

But following that fine effort in defeat the Tiger Groom gelding could now be given the chance to go one better in the £250,000 Grade One, which Henderson has won twice before, on April 9th.

Henderson said: “It has been a long week of stresses and strains, but it was terrific as we had a great week. You would have settled for the score of three winners on the Monday.

“In a competitive Gold Cup like that it was entitled to be tough, but you could easily go to Aintree with Jango Baie. He was very good at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, and any one of the front four could have won that day, and that would have been nice to get that in the bank.

“That was only his third start of the season in the Gold Cup as we missed the Denman Chase on purpose because of the ground so I would like to think he could run again.

“I would like to go to Aintree if we can and he deserves to get his head in front in a Grade One again, but you can’t complain as he has had a good season.”