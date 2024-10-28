Nicky Henderson delighted with Constitution Hill racecourse gallop

Nicky Henderson expressed his delight after putting Constitution Hill through his paces in a racecourse gallop at Newbury on Monday.
National Hunt racing’s pre-eminent star has not been seen in competitive action since successfully defending his crown in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day last year, with a respiratory problem ruling him out of a bid for back-to-back wins in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
A potential comeback at Punchestown in the spring did not come off after he was hospitalised with suspected colic, but Henderson insists he could not be happier with his current condition ahead of a planned return in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 30.
“He was in great form (this morning), terrific,” said the Seven Barrows handler. “He’ll probably go to Newbury again on that gallops morning they have before the Coral (Gold Cup) meeting. It’s the Tuesday before the Tuesday of the week of the Fighting Fifth, so it just fits in well to give him two little spins like that.
“He hasn’t run since the Christmas Hurdle last year, but he was in training all the way don’t forget. It was only after he got colic at the last minute that we couldn’t run him (in the spring). He’s had a good summer, his wind is great, I couldn’t be happier and Nico (de Boinville) said he felt fantastic this morning, so all is good.”
Constitution Hill’s respiratory issue first came to light after a disappointing public gallop at Kempton during his preparation for last season’s Cheltenham Festival.
When asked whether he felt any nerves ahead of his stable star’s first racecourse outing since that late February blowout in Sunbury, Henderson added: “There weren’t really, because he has been in fantastic form all the way through this, he genuinely has been. We’ve been very, very happy with him and Nico was thrilled with him this morning.”
Another Henderson ace to enjoy a trip to Newbury was star chaser Jonbon, who rounded off last season with Grade One wins at Aintree and Sandown and is being readied for a return to Cheltenham next month.
“Jonbon was in great form and is going straight for the Shloer Chase,” said Henderson. “He’s all ready to go and Nico was very happy with him too.”
