Nicky Henderson delighted with Constitution Hill racecourse gallop

Nicky Henderson expressed his delight after putting Constitution Hill through his paces in a racecourse gallop at Newbury on Monday.

National Hunt racing’s pre-eminent star has not been seen in competitive action since successfully defending his crown in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day last year, with a respiratory problem ruling him out of a bid for back-to-back wins in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. A potential comeback at Punchestown in the spring did not come off after he was hospitalised with suspected colic, but Henderson insists he could not be happier with his current condition ahead of a planned return in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 30. “He was in great form (this morning), terrific,” said the Seven Barrows handler. “He’ll probably go to Newbury again on that gallops morning they have before the Coral (Gold Cup) meeting. It’s the Tuesday before the Tuesday of the week of the Fighting Fifth, so it just fits in well to give him two little spins like that.