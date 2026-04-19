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Quinault wins at York
Quinault wins at York

Next stop York for speedy Quinault following creditable Newmarket run

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Sun April 19, 2026 · 27 min ago

Stuart Williams will return stable star Quinault back to his favourite hunting ground at York next month for a tilt at the Go Local Stores Minister Stakes.

The six year old will head back to the Knavesmire, where he has secured three of his 12 wins, for a tilt at the Group Two contest on May 13th.

And after finishing third on his first start in Britain this year in the Group Three Zyn Abernant Stakes, the Newmarket handler believes will be on the premises again.

Williams said: “He ran a great race and I was very pleased with him. They kind of got to him a bit early. If they had left him alone for another half a furlong he might have been a little bit closer, but the winner has won well.

“We will probably go to the Minster Stakes up at York next as we know he goes well up there.

"I think Tom (Morley, owner) wants to go to Royal Ascot this year so we might as well have a crack there afterwards.”

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