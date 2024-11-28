‘Next couple of weeks’ key to King George plans for Il Est Francais

A tantalising Ladbrokes King George VI chase bid is still on the cards for Il Est Francais if Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm’s star chaser can prove his fitness prior to Kempton’s Christmas showpiece.

The six-year-old lit up the Sunbury venue with an electric performance in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase last year, with his 11-length victory whetting the appetite for a Kempton return and King George tilt this Boxing Day. Il Est Francais was firmly among the market leaders heading into the season and his position towards the top of the market was cemented when making a winning return at Auteuil in September. However, he is now a 10/1 chance with the sponsors and as big as 14/1 in places having been pulled up in the Prix la Haye Jousselin back at Auteuil, with subsequent thorough testing failing to provide a definitive reason for the below-par display. The exciting chaser is now back in work with Kempton still on the agenda, as long as the Chantilly-based training team are satisfied with his well-being.

