Newton Abbot and Windsor Monday cards abandoned

Newton Abbot officials had planned to inspect conditions at 7am on raceday but made an early decision on Sunday evening with the course unraceable.

A statement from the track said: “Due to the recent heavy rainfall and a yellow weather warning in place until 9am tomorrow, we regret to announce that our horseracing meeting scheduled for September 30 has been abandoned. The persistent rain has left the track waterlogged, making it unsafe for racing.”

The Flat card at Windsor was abandoned when a morning inspection found the course to be waterlogged.