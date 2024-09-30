Sporting Life
Waterlogging - claimed Hamilton card
Waterlogging - claimed Newton Abbot card

Newton Abbot and Windsor Monday cards abandoned

By Sporting Life
08:54 · MON September 30, 2024

Monday’s meetings at Windsor and Newton Abbot have been called off because of waterlogged tracks.

Newton Abbot officials had planned to inspect conditions at 7am on raceday but made an early decision on Sunday evening with the course unraceable.

A statement from the track said: “Due to the recent heavy rainfall and a yellow weather warning in place until 9am tomorrow, we regret to announce that our horseracing meeting scheduled for September 30 has been abandoned. The persistent rain has left the track waterlogged, making it unsafe for racing.”

The Flat card at Windsor was abandoned when a morning inspection found the course to be waterlogged.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

