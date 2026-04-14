Newmarket Wednesday preview: Golden Palace ready for Nell Gwyn

Richard Fahey is hoping to pick up some Black Type with Golden Palace when she runs in Wednesday’s Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket.
The daughter of Palace Pier won her first two starts as a juvenile at York and rounded off the campaign with a couple of runs on the Rowley Mile course, finishing sixth in the Group One Cheveley Park Sakes and fifth in a Listed contest in October.
The trainer told Sporting Life: “She has a lofty rating of 98 and it would be great to pick up some Black Type with her. Our horses are just a tad behind at the moment but she’s done plenty and is very fit and very well.
“She’s ready to start out. Look it’s going to be tough in against some of these fillies like Beautify and the maiden winners who are stepping up in class. But it’s been a lucky race for us over the years.
“We won it with Pretty Crystal at a big price in 2024 and I’d be thrilled if Golden Palace could finish in the first four.”
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