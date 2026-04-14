Newmarket Tuesday reports, results and free video replays

A review of the action from day one of the Craven Meeting where Charlie Appleby made the perfect start to the Newmarket season.

Blanco gets Appleby off to perfect start Charlie Appleby kickstarted the new season off at Newmarket in perfect fashion after the imposing Cerro Blanco made a winning debut in the Alex Scott Maiden Stakes. Victory in the seven furlong contest looked unlikely at one stage for the well-backed 4/9 favourite, who took time to hit full stride ahead of claiming glory under William Buick. Faced with a wall of horses in front of him the odds-on market leader had to learn quickly on the job if he was to hit the ground running. However, once the penny dropped the son of Wootton Bassett began to make rapid headway late on before pulling clear in the final climb to the line to defeat the front-running Wield by a length-and-a-quarter.

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The winning trainer said: “For a horse like him who has never come off the bridle it was always going to be the case that it would take some time to get going. “In an ideal world, when they are like that, you want them to be able to see the dip and run at it, whereas behind a wall of them he was climbing and clambering and not know what he was doing, so there will be some marked improvement in that for sure. “He has shown us so much speed at home that the last thing we wanted to do was let him face the breeze today. We will leave that for another day. He is a big unit, and he has got a switch on him, but as long as it is going the right way we are okay. “It will be baby steps with him and there will be no bold jump up. He might have to go into another novice before venturing afar. He has got one hell of an engine him, but I want to control his brain first.”

Adaay Of Scarlett makes an impressive winning debut

Palmer thoughts turn to Royal Ascot The 2026 Flat season might have only just begun, but trainer Hugo Palmer already has Royal Ascot on his mind for Adaay Of Scarlett, who showed plenty of speed to land the Gabriela Rose London British EBF Novice Stakes. Having sent out fellow two-year-old Wait Geordie to score at Bath earlier this month the Malpas handler saw his second juvenile runner also make a winning start to life on the track with a ready success in the five furlong dash. Always to the fore of matters the 11-8 favourite had little trouble in seeing off his four rivals by four and a quarter lengths to leave Palmer dreaming of a trip to the Royal meeting in June, via one other pit stop on route.

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