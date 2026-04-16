Newmarket Thursday review: Amo Racing win three year old sprint handicap

Having got off the mark at Wolverhampton on his previous start the 4/1 joint-favourite proved a tough nut to crack out in front with Rowan Scott-steering the son of Invincible Spirit to glory by half-a-length.

There might not have been any flying dismounts, but the 55-year-old was on hand to pick up first prize following the six furlong contest on behalf of Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing Limited, who he works as a global ambassador for.

Frankie Dettori found himself back in familiar surroundings after Sovereign Spell continued his unbeaten start to the season with a tenacious success in the Betway Handicap at Newmarket.

Dettori, who called time on his career in Brazil back in February, said: “I’ve been in Newmarket for a few days and it is nice to have a winner. Rowan gave him a beautiful ride.

"I’ve only just started the new role, but it is all good. All my kids live in England so as soon as I retired I was always going to come back."

As for triumphant trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy he expects Sovereign Spell to carry on making his mark in the handicap ranks as the season progresses.

The Newmarket handler said: “He found a very good rhythm at the front end. There is a bit of a tailwind which suits front runners. He kept finding, a bit like at Wolverhampton where his best furlong was his last furlong.

“We thought over a stiff six as a fitter horse let him bowl along on the front end. He has got a good stride and he is a very balanced horse so I’m delighted with that. He is a tough horse that will always keep finding, but he will never win by too far. "You could see he always had something left in the tank.

“You could come back here in a couple of weeks, but I would say the three year old sprint at York would be the real target for him.”