Newmarket Thursday: Reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the pick of the action from Newmarket on Thursday.

Weekend Roar silenced his rivals to move a step closer to fulfilling an outing in the Harry’s Half Million By Goffs at York in August after opening his account at the second time of asking at Newmarket. After finishing third on his debut at Salisbury 11 days ago, the Hugo Palmer-trained son of Supremacy went two places better when building on that experience in the It’s Racing Staff Week EBF ‘Confined’ Novice Stakes. Hitting the front in between the two and the one pole in the six furlong test, the Middleham Park Racing-owned 11/4 shot rallied well under Oisin Murphy before getting the better of newcomer Etienne by a head.

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Tom Palin, bloodstock and National Hunt manager to Middleham Park Racing, said: “It felt like a good maiden at Salisbury at the time. He was a little bit green in the first part of the race then the penny dropped and he came home nicely. “You were hopeful, in the right sort of race, he would be able to give a good account of himself the second time. “There was one of Eve's (Johnson Houghton) in there that looked the likely winner, and we were going to re-route to Chester with him, but when he didn’t come we switched tactics and came here. “I was a little bit worried about the quicker ground, and Oisin did mention he would be better with it slightly softer as is he by Supremacy, and his progeny do appreciate that. The right three horses have pulled clear. I think that will be a strong enough maiden.” And having seen the Middleham Park silks carried to glory in the six furlong prize on the Knavesmire last year, Palin hopes that Weekend Roar can follow in his hoofprints. Palin added: “He is in the Harry’s Half Million, and that is very much where we will be targeting. It is just a case of where we go next to get there, which could potentially be a novice under a penalty, or maybe something else, but I think we need to run once more before we go to the Harry’s Half Million. “We won it last year so it would be nice to scoop it again.”

Ice is added to the water troughs in the winners' enclosure at Newmarket racecourse



William Haggas continued his fine run of form after Vanilla Skies (7/1) defied her inexperience to make a winning debut in the Hallgarten Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Fresh from saddling four winners at Royal Ascot, the Classic winning handler was at it again with the daughter of Pinatubo in the seven furlong prize. Despite being the only newcomer in the field, the Lael Stables-owned filly put up a taking display when picking up well late on before obliging by half a length.

Vanilla Skies, ridden by Cieren Fallon, on her way to winning the Hallgarten Fillies' Novice Stakes at Newmarket

Cieren Fallon, winning rider, said: “I’m not sure how strong the race was, but it was a good starting point for her. “She had to do it the hard way as she had to come from behind, but she picked up well and stayed on strongly up the hill. “She will get a mile for sure, but seven furlongs is perfect for her now. She will be a better horse in a better grade." There was further success on the card for the Fallon and Haggas combination after Darzah (3/1) added a second win to her name when prevailing by three quarters of a length in the concluding Hallgarten Fillies’ Handicap.

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