Newmarket Thursday entries: Adayar potential star turn

The Group Two contest is the feature event on day one of the July Festival and Appleby appears intent on securing back-to-back victories following the success of Yibir 12 months ago.

Adayar, the Derby and King George hero of 2021, has the option of returning to a mile and a half after finishing third in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Rebel’s Romance could make his first appearance since disappointing in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March.

Recent Fred Archer Stakes scorer Kemari and Meydan Group Two winner Global Storm, last seen finishing second to stablemate Hurricane Lane in the Jockey Club Stakes, complete the Moulton Paddocks quartet. John and Thady Gosden’s Israr and the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance are the other contenders.

Royal Ascot runner-up Malc is one of 14 juveniles entered for the other Group Two on the card, the Bahrain Turf Club July Stakes.

Richard Fahey’s youngster found only Valiant Force too strong when a 66-1 shot for last month’s Norfolk Stakes and looks set for a step up from five to six furlongs next week. His Majesty is one of three possibles for Aidan O’Brien along with Edwardian and Mountain Bear.