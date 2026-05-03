Newmarket Sunday review, reaction and free video replays

After travelling kindly just off the early pace, which for much of the race which was cut out by Align The Stars, the Saxon Warrior gelding picked up well when asked for his maximum effort before striding to glory by a length and three quarters.

Clearly benefiting from a recent pipe opener over a mile and a half at Kempton Park, the 4/1 chance appeared to appreciate stepping back up an extra two furlongs when bursting through late on under Saffie Osborne, who won the race 12 months ago on Story Horse.

While more likely to be seen gracing the winner’s enclosures at Aintree and Cheltenham the Seven Barrows master showed he can mix it with the leading yards on the level thanks to the six-year-old’s victory in the £100,000 pot.

Mike Spence, representing winning owner Angelica Spence, said: “It is just a race that can cut up and it felt like a good long term target. It has been the plan for a few months and Nicky has pulled it off in good style.

“He was the type of horse that might need a run so the race at Kempton Park was the perfect time of year a few weeks before this.

“Saffie gave him a brilliant ride. He just seems to still be improving at this age. He is a fun horse. He is a galloping horse that doesn’t do things in a hurry so a long, galloping course like this was always going to suit him more than the all-weather.

“He won’t go up enough to get into a race at Royal Ascot. We will find something in the autumn. The yard has got another fairly good Flat horse to plot out!”

Efsixteen took off up the Rowley Mile to move a step closer to an appearance at Royal Ascot after making a winning debut in the Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

The daughter of Havana Grey continued trainer George Scott’s red-hot streak of form when turning on the afterburners in the five furlong speed test.

Although faced with several challenges late on the 11/4 chance was not for passing under Oisin Murphy with the five-time champion Flat jockey driving his mount out to score by half a length from fellow newcomer Lazurite.

Scott, who is operating at a 35 percent strike rate, said: “To come to Newmarket and win races is very important to us. I thought she would run very well, and she has done that. She has been pretty straightforward and she was well found by the team so I was very optimistic.

“I just wondered if she was in front for a little bit too long as she was just having a little bit of a look around. She will have another run now before Royal Ascot as I think she will benefit from one more run and I also think she might get six furlongs.

“I think she is probably more of an Albany type and there is a novice race at Yarmouth in three weeks or so that she will go to on the way to Royal Ascot."