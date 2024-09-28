Newmarket Saturday review: Graham Clark eyecatchers

Graham Clark with some interesting horses who sailed under the radar at Newmarket and a filly to put in your trackers.

Johnston team clicking into gear It has been a case of playing the waiting game for trainer Charlie Johnston as regards to his juvenile team finding their feet, however there was further notice at Newmarket that things are finally clicking into gear. Having recently celebrated Group Three glory with Lazy Griff in the Prix de Conde at Chantilly and watched Green Storm post an emphatic maiden win at Yarmouth last week, Dash Dizzy left the Middleham trainer with another reason to smile when showing his potential on the Rowley Mile. The son of Wootton Bassett had plenty to find pitched into Group One company in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes on what was just his third career start, but his debut second at Pontefract behind subsequent Mill Reef winner Powerful Glory hinted at his talent. And he showed once again that he has an engine when finishing a respectable third to Shadow Of Light in the six furlong event to leave connections dreaming of a Commonwealth Cup outing at Royal Ascot next year.

Johnston said: “That was a huge effort. We came here almost by default as we didn’t have many other places to go. It was either go and win another novice, where you had nothing to achieve and everything to lose, or maybe go to the Rockingham at York, or come here. “He is unbelievably professional given how little racing he has had, but he almost knows he belongs in this company. I was confident as you could be that he would be in his comfort zone early on as he has so much natural speed. “Perhaps his lack of experience in the closing stages, on this ground, just caught him out as he was out on his feet in the last 100 yards, but he is a serious horse. I think we will work back from a Commonwealth Cup with him as he has so much speed. “We have Lazy Griff going for the Criterium de Saint-Cloud, where he is likely to be joined by Green Storm, so we were hopeful we would finish the season quite strongly and this lad has made a good start to that.” Balding thinking of 2025 with Royal Lodge runner-up Royal Playwright failed to read the script when chasing home Wimbledon Hawkeye in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes, but he looks a sure fire pattern winner in waiting. The son of Lope De Vega settled much better than when finishing third over seven furlongs in the Sky Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown Park last time out upped to a mile for the first time. An outing in the Group One Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, where he could meet his latest conqueror remains an option, however should he not venture down that route he will be a horse to keep on side next year.

Andrew Balding, trainer, said: “I was very pleased as he is very much a horse for next year. We will see how things go, but the initial inclination is to call it a day for the season. “If he comes out bouncing then the Futurity is there, so it is a possibility. But looking at him you can see he is a horse for next year. He is a lovely, relaxed horse and he will want further in time. He is an exciting horse.” Dusk back on track for Crisford team Arabian Dusk came with plenty to prove in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes after failing to back up her Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes success with a below par effort in the Sumbe Prix Morny at Deauville. And while the daughter of Havana Grey was unable to match the finishing kick of the unbeaten Lake Victoria in the six furlong Group One on this occasion her third placed effort hinted that she is back on the right track and will have more to offer when upped in trip.

Ed Crisford, joint trainer, said: “We were very pleased with her. She handled both the ground fine and the dip. She has probably run a near career best there. “The Prix Morny didn’t really happen for her. It didn’t really go to plan in France with all the travelling and what have you, but you can put a line through that race. Outside of that run it has been a great season for her. I think we will put her away now and look at something like a Fred Darling with her as she definitely wants stepping up in trip.” Beckett encouraged by Royal Equerry run There was to be no Royal winner on the Rowley Mile today after Royal Equerry could only manage fourth in the British Stallion Studs EBF ‘Jersey Lily’ Fillies’ Nursery Handicap. However, both the step to seven furlongs, and the application of a hood, appeared to help the daughter of Kingman put in a much more encouraging performance to suggest her turn is not far away.

Ralph Beckett, trainer, said: “I was much happier with her today. She saw the seven furlongs out and she now really wants a mile. “She is hard on herself, and that’s the biggest problem. You would now like to think off the back of that performance that she will get some wins next to her name.” Digub one for the notebooks For the second day in succession at the track it was a William Haggas-trained runner that caught the eye on debut with Digub finishing a promising fourth in the Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Showing clear signs of greenness early on the daughter of Sea The Stars stayed on well to pass several rivals during the closing stages of the seven furlong contest in the manner of a filly that will step forward markedly for the experience.

