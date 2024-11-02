Newmarket Saturday review & replays

A review of the best bits from Newmarket on Saturday as Bright Times Ahead made a striking debut for Ralph Beckett and jockey Hector Crouch.

Bright times indeed... Bright Times Ahead appears to be well named after making a striking impression on her debut in the opening division of the Dusseldorf’s 105th German 1000 Guineas British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Newmarket. The daughter of Lope De Vega, who cost 460,000 euros as a yearling, paid a small slice of that fee back when becoming the latest two year old from the Ralph Beckett team to hit the ground running in the seven furlong contest. Always moving well in the hands of Hector Crouch the well-supported 13/8 favourite only needed to be nudged out before crossing the line three and a half lengths clear of fellow debutant Banyan.

Crouch said: “She did it nicely. She is not overly big, but she is a lovely mover and she was always travelling nicely. “I got her to see plenty of daylight, but she knuckled down well under hands and heels. I know the Godolphin horse (Wild Angel) had the experience, but she was only rated 76. "The way Ralph’s two year-olds are going I quite fancied her to be capable of running to at least 76 and she proved it."

Poetry in motion for Burrows Sea Poetry showed no signs of inexperience to get off the mark at the first attempt when running out a tenacious winner of division two of the seven furlong event. Having sat in the middle of the pack for much of the race the 11/4 chance moved on past long time leader Blue Secret together with favourite Bridget’s View entering the final furlong. Despite Bridget’s View having had the benefit of a run she had to settle for second best behind the Owen Burrows-trained daughter of Wootton Bassett, who prevailed by a neck.

