Newmarket Saturday reports, reaction, free video replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Haffner was cut for the Betfred Derby after winning the opener.

Impressive strike from Haffner Haffner put his previous experience to good use when going one better than on his debut with a stylish front running success in the Rossdales British EBF Maiden Stakes at Newmarket. The son of Justify claimed victory in the seven furlong contest 12 months after his stablemate, and subsequent Qatar Prix du Jockey Club winner and Coral-Eclipse hero, Constitution River, finished second in the same race. Bounced straight into the lead, the 5/4 favourite, who finished second behind stablemate Abraham Lincoln on his debut, never saw another rival with Ryan Moore steering the market leader to victory by a length and a half from debutant Al Wathba.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Paul Smith, son of part owner Derrick Smith, said: “He had the benefit of a run before so he knew what the game was about and Ryan just kept it simple. "He was very smooth and Ryan was very happy with him. He enjoyed the step up to seven furlongs and he enjoyed the ground. It was just the way that it worked out (that he came here as opposed to Oklahoma or Shakespeare). "Aidan was happy to send him across as he is very laid back and he travels well so we know that wouldn’t be a problem, and he took it all in his stride.” Following the race Heffner was trimmed from 33/1 into 25/1 for next year’s Betfred Derby by Paddy Power And Sky Bet. And while he has a way to reach that contest, and match the exploits of Constitution River, Smith believes he has the ability to ply his trade at a decent level. He added “He enjoyed the seven furlongs and he will get further in time, but those better races are all open to him now. It looks like he is a stakes horse going forward. He has got a bit of a way until he gets to Constitution River’s level, but that was a nice run.”

St Anton edges out Alfaraz

Hannon relief as Anton bounces back Feelings of disappointment were replaced by ones of joy for trainer Richard Hannon after St Anton resumed his progression when getting up virtually on the line to secure victory in the Weatherbys Handicap. After being left deflated following the defeat suffered by the son of Mehmas in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Classic-winning handler was left in much better spirits after the Stall Perlen-owned colt got the better of a photo finish at the end of the mile test. Victory appeared to be heading the way of favourite Alfaraz, who had looked to have seen off all his rivals under Oisin Murphy in his bid to follow up his course and distance novice success 21 days ago. However, with one late lunge St Anton burst through under Pat Dobbs to put his head down where it mattered most to prevail by a nose.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Hannon, speaking away from the track, said: “He was always travelling great and it looked like he was going to win by half a length, but then when they went past the post I thought he was beaten. He went up the handicap a fair bit and he had to cover a lot of ground to get into the Britannia at Royal Ascot as that was the plan for him. “I thought he was the one horse of ours at the Royal meeting that would run a huge race, but it just didn’t happen for him. I’ve always thought he was a good horse so it was great to see him do that. He has got a great attitude and physically he has improved.” A trip to Goodwood now looks on the cards for the winner, Hannon adding: "The plan now will be to go to the Golden Mile down at Goodwood as it is worth a lot of money. I think he will get further in time, but we will stay at a mile for the time being.”

Planet Seeker wins under Jamie Spencer

Seeker welcome winner for Spencer Jamie Spencer ended his drought on the July Course after steering Planet Seeker to glory in the HKJC Worldpool Fillies’ Stakes. The former champion jockey had gone more than three years and 39 rides without a winner on the track until tasting victory aboard the daughter of Blue Point. Always travelling well in behind rivals, the Ralph Beckett-trained 12-1 chance received the perfect slipstream in behind the hat-trick seeking Machadadorp. Once angled out for a run the response was instant with Planet Seeker drawing steadily clear late on before scoring by three-and-a-half lengths.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits