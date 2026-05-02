Newmarket Saturday reports, reaction and free video replay

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Andrew Balding was among the winners.

Rush continues his rise Double Rush once again looked a potential Group race winner in waiting after making it two wins from as many starts at the Rowley Mile this season with a taking success in the Betfred Handicap. After brushing his rivals aside with consummate ease on his debut for Andrew Balding over course and distance 17 days ago the son of Blue Point had little trouble in adding to that success in the £100,000 six furlong prize. Having sat just in behind the early pace, which was cut out by Apollo One, the 4-6 favourite, who was technically eight pounds well in, moved effortlessly into the lead under Shane Foley inside the final quarter of a mile before striking for home. Although Addison Grey attempted to go with the Forz Europe Ltd-owned colt he simply had no answer with Double Rush passing the post with two-and-a-quarter lengths in hand.

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The trainer said said: “He is a very strong travelling horse with a lot of class and he has won well. In fairness Charlie Hills had a little misfortune with him last year. He started really well and he had a couple of runs that didn’t go to plan. “He said, when he came to me, that he really rated the horse and thought he was good, and he was right. He is a high class horse, and it was smooth. I enjoyed that. It was always the plan to come back here as this race was an early closer and we were well in. "It is an important meeting for the team to have winners at and the team were keen to do it. The field cut up a fair bit, but I’m thrilled with the way he did it. Last year the William Haggas-trained More Thunder bagged both races before taking aim at the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot. And while Balding stressed that might be an option for Double Rush, who also holds an entry in the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the Royal meeting, he admitted that he could equally step him out of handicap company on his next start. Balding said: “We could quite possibly look at a Group race next. He will probably have a Wokingham entry depending on what happens on Tuesday.” Bermuda edges Chaloner thriller Flora Of Bermuda (7/2) edged out Rosy Affair (11/2) after a sustained duel for the opening Oddschecker Ellen Chaloner Stakes to initiate a double for the Kingsclere team. The pair were always towards the fore and locked in battle throughout the final furlong. It came down to the nod and when the judge assessed the photographic evidence, it was Balding’s charge who had hit the line first by a head under James Doyle. It was a length-and-three-quarters back to 11/4 favourite Sayidah Dariyan in third.

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