The pair feature among 10 six-day entries for the Group Two contest with the former winning the Windsor Castle last month and Rashabar springing an 80/1 surprise in the Coventry Stakes.

Electrolyte and Columnist, beaten a nose and a head respectively in the latter contest, are set to reoppose.

Charlie Appleby could run Aomori City, winner at Nottingham on debut, while Aidan O'Brien's Whistlejacket is entered after finishing fourth in the Norfolk Stakes when sent off the 10/11 favourite.

Coronation Cup second Hamish is among nine left in the Princess Of Wales's Stakes alongside Arrest for the Gosden team, Yorkshire Cup winner Giavellotto and Outbox, winner of the Jockey Club Stakes on his reappearance.

Betfred Derby eight Ancient Wisdom will represent the Epsom form in the Bahrain Trophy. Potential opponents for the Godolphin colt include King Edward VII runner-up Space Legend plus Portland and Kinesiology, first and second in a Listed race at Leopardstown last month.