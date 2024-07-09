Newmarket Friday: A Lilac Rolla ready for Falmouth

Paddy Twomey is looking forward to running A Lilac Rolla in Friday’s Group One Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

The daughter of Harry Angel posted a career best performance when losing her unbeaten record in the Irish 1000 Guineas when last seen, splitting Fallen Angel and Opera Singer. The trainer told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She’s been progressive from the start. She had two good runs last year and was impressive on the second day, beating Opera Singer. “We gave her the winter then to mature and she was good in the Guineas Trial on heavy ground on her first start this year then in the Guineas itself we hoped she’d run a good race and she did, chasing Fallen Angel home and beating Opera Singer again. Her level of form is quite good, consistent and progressive.”

Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV...