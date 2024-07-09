Newmarket Friday: A Lilac Rolla ready for Falmouth

Paddy Twomey is looking forward to running A Lilac Rolla in Friday’s Group One Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.
The daughter of Harry Angel posted a career best performance when losing her unbeaten record in the Irish 1000 Guineas when last seen, splitting Fallen Angel and Opera Singer.
The trainer told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She’s been progressive from the start. She had two good runs last year and was impressive on the second day, beating Opera Singer.
“We gave her the winter then to mature and she was good in the Guineas Trial on heavy ground on her first start this year then in the Guineas itself we hoped she’d run a good race and she did, chasing Fallen Angel home and beating Opera Singer again. Her level of form is quite good, consistent and progressive.”
The Falmouth promises to be a strongly-run race with Running Lion and Porta Fortuna among the main rivals but Twomey isn't concerned about that prospect for his charge.
“She hit the line very strong and did her best work at the finish in the Guineas. I don't envisage a strongly-run mile being an issue," he added.
Meanwhile the Irish Oaks is the plan for stablemate Purple Lilly who was fifth behind Fallen Angel at the Curragh.
“It has been her target since the Guineas," Twomey confirmed.
"We weren't’ sure she’d stay in the spring but retrospectively her form in the Salsabil Stakes, where she was beaten half a length by Ezeliya who won the Oaks at Epsom very easily, would suggest that she should stay and again she ran a good race in the Irish Guineas and it might prove to be a good prep and a good trial for the Irish Oaks in finishing a close-up fifth."
