Nigel Twiston-Davies’ five-year-old already has three wins under his belt, the most recent of which in Grade Two company at Cheltenham marked him out as one of the best prospects seen to date this season in Britain.

In beating Dan Skelton’s odds-on favourite Valgrand by 11 lengths he was promoted towards the head of the betting for the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle back at Cheltenham in March.

“Everything is very good with him, he’s just cantering away. There’s nothing really set in stone yet, but we’ll probably go to the Challow,” said assistant trainer Willy Twiston-Davies.

“At the minute he’s just having a bit of a quiet time after those three relatively quick runs, two of them at Cheltenham.

“There’s no real rush with him now, but it’s just nice watching the form of his races stacking up brilliantly.

“From the first Cheltenham race he won the second (Minello Sixo) won in Ireland and the third (First Confession) won a novice hurdle at Ascot, so that looks particularly strong form.

“I’m convinced he’ll be better still on softer ground. He won his bumper very impressively on heavy at Ffos Las and I think he’s been winning in spite of the ground so far, we’ve always felt with cut in the ground he’ll be seen to better effect again.”