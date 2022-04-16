An afternoon of Classic trials at Newbury, with surely the more significant result coming in the Greenham for colts. A pair of dual Group/Grade 1 winners at two headed the market, with the much better backed of the pair, Perfect Power, running out a decisive winner on his first attempt at seven furlongs. The form looks up to scratch, a view supported by the overall time.

Perfect Power is a bit nondescript in appearance and was bandaged in front, but he's evidently a smart colt, will stay a mile and will be worth his place in a Classic, whether at Newmarket or Longchamp, the latter option, avoiding Native Trail, surely worth considering.

The placed pair also hold 2000 Guineas entries. Angel Bleu will at least benefit from going back up in trip, though the runner-up Lusail might be the more interesting prospect this year, having done well physically over the winter. He might be best kept to six and seven furlongs.